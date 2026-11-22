MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) As part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary year celebrations, the organisation's Chief Mohan Bhagwat will address volunteers on November 29 at an event in Rohini's Sector 23 here and share a blueprint for the Sangh's expansion, social engagement and future plans.

The RSS Chief is also expected to highlight the role of volunteers and the preparation of society for India's role on the world stage.

The "Rashtra Vandanam" event will take place at a ground in north Delhi that has been named "Samrasata Sthal".

Thousands of uniformed volunteers from Delhi will be present at the event. Volunteers will also perform physical demonstrations and perform the drums.

Social workers and individuals from various walks of life have also been invited to the event, Anil Agarwal, Delhi RSS Prant Chief, said in a statement on Sunday.

The RSS has completed its glorious journey of 100 years. The RSS' centenary year began in 2025 with a series of lectures by Chief Mohan Bhagwat, the statement said.

Following this, extensive door-to-door campaigns, Hindu conventions, harmony seminars, youth conventions, seminars with the enlightened sections of society, and Vijayadashami programmes were organised at the locality level, Agarwal said.

During this period, dialogue and contact were established with civil society, social workers and people from various walks of life. All of them will participate in this "Rashtra Vandanam" programme planned for November 29, the statement said.

Distinguished and eminent individuals who have made significant contributions in various areas of social life have also been invited.

The Sangh has always established dialogue and contact with various sections of society, it said.

The RSS has entered the new century with the goal of nation-building through individual development. Work is underway to bring about social change by engaging positive forces, individuals, families and society, the statement said.