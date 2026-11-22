MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Nov 22 (IANS) The first meetings for the newly elected Mayors, Chairpersons, and ward members of 13 Municipal Corporations and 87 Municipalities/Nagar Panchayats across Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on Monday (November 23).

The State Election Commission has issued a notification to this effect.

According to Section 7(1)(a) of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporations Act, 1994, and Section 20(1)(a) of the Andhra Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1965, the term of the elected members shall be five years, commencing from the date fixed for the first meeting. In accordance with these provisions, November 23 has been designated as the date for these inaugural meetings, the State Election Commission (SEC) said in a release on Sunday.

The first meetings will be held in the Municipal Corporations of Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantapur.

Similarly, the first meetings for the 87 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats across the state will also take place on the same day.

In these meetings, the newly elected mayors, chairpersons, and ward members will take their oaths of office in accordance with legal provisions.

Following this, the election process for deputy mayors in municipal corporations and for vice-chairpersons in Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats will be conducted.

As per the notification issued by the State Election Commission, the election of Deputy Mayors for 13 Municipal Corporations and Vice-Chairpersons for 87 municipalities and Nagar Panchayats is scheduled for November 23.

According to legal provisions, the election of a Deputy Mayor or Vice-Chairperson may be held during the first meeting or at a subsequent meeting convened within two weeks from the date of the first meeting.

The State Election Commission has directed the respective municipal commissioners to make all necessary arrangements for conducting the first meetings, the swearing-in of ward members, and the elections for Deputy Mayors and Vice-Chairpersons.

The five-year term for the new governing bodies in 100 urban local bodies across the state will commence on November 23.