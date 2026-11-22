MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 22 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the mega celebrations marking the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika in New Delhi on November 29.

CM Sarma met PM Modi in New Delhi on Sunday.

In a post on X, Sarma said he had the privilege of inviting the Prime Minister to grace the commemorative event, which will celebrate the life, contributions and legacy of the legendary singer, composer, poet and filmmaker from Assam. The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Modi for the recognition and honour accorded to Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as 'Sudhakantha', highlighting several initiatives undertaken by the Centre to commemorate the cultural icon.

Sarma noted that the Prime Minister had honoured Hazarika in an unprecedented manner, including conferring the Bharat Ratna on him in 2019, recognising his immense contribution to Indian music and culture. He also mentioned the Bhupen Hazarika Setu, the strategically important bridge over the Brahmaputra River, named after the legendary artiste, as another significant tribute to his legacy.

The Chief Minister further recalled the launch of the birth centenary celebrations in Guwahati, which was marked by the release of a special Rs 100 commemorative coin in honour of Hazarika.

"From Lachit Barphukan to Bhupen Hazarika, Assam's icons are being celebrated across Bharat," Sarma said in his post, expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister's affection and support for the state.

The birth centenary celebrations have brought renewed focus on Hazarika's extraordinary contribution to Indian music, literature and cinema. His compositions, deeply rooted in the cultural traditions and social realities of Assam and the Northeast, have earned him recognition across the country and beyond.

Hazarika, who was born on September 8, 1926, remains one of the most influential cultural figures from the Northeast. His songs, which often addressed themes of humanity, social justice, harmony and the struggles of ordinary people, continue to enjoy immense popularity.

The proposed November 29 programme in the national capital is expected to provide a major platform to celebrate his enduring cultural legacy.