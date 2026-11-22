MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Gulf Giants defended 168 to beat Sharjah Warriorz by seven runs in DP World ILT20 Season 5 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sunday's first match. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ibrahim Zadran's 84 off 53 balls and an 88-run stand with David Miller (47 off 32) set up a total of 168/8, before a disciplined bowling effort led by David Wiese (2/16) and Azmatullah Omarzai kept the Warriorz to 161/7. For the Warriorz, James Vince tried to anchor the chase with 31 off 26 balls, but the Giants' bowlers conceded just 66 runs in the last eight overs to seal the win.

The Warriorz made a dream start after Adam Milne removed Rahmanullah Gurbaz (3 off 7) in the third over. Richard Gleeson then got Liam Livingstone (1 off 2) in the fourth over, leaving the Giants on 20/2.

Ibrahim Zadran steadied the innings with a 38-run stand alongside Azmatullah Omarzai (17 off 10), but the Warriorz' bowlers kept up the pressure.

Waqar Salamkheil accounted for Omarzai's wicket in the eighth over, after which Junaid Siddique bowled skipper Heinrich Klaasen (1 off 5) in the next over, with the Giants staggering at 61/4.

Zadran reached his fifty off 35 balls with a four in the 13th over and anchored most of the innings. He and David Miller rebuilt with an 88-run stand off just 54 balls, giving the Giants a fighting chance of a competitive total. Siddique broke it in the 18th over with Zadran's crucial wicket.

Miller followed in the next over off Milne, and Gleeson added a second wicket in the final over, removing David Wiese (8 off 9) as Gulf Giants finished on 168/8.

Seifert (24 off 12) began the chase brightly, taking 18 runs off Blessing Muzarabani in the third over. But the Zimbabwean had the last laugh when Seifert edged the final ball of the over, leaving the Warriorz on 26/1.

Walter then turned up the heat with 40 off 24 balls. A 51-run stand with Vince took the Warriorz to 77/2, before Wiese ended the partnership in the eighth over, with the wicket of Walter.

Brandon McMullen (2 off 7) was bowled by Haider Razzaq, and skipper Sikandar Raza (6 off 4) was caught behind off Akeal Hosein to leave the Warriorz on 87/4 in the 10th over.

Vince (31 off 26) tried to anchor with a cautious innings, but Wiese got the breakthrough yet again in the 15th over, with Vince caught by Livingstone. Omarzai then bowled Ali Naseer (4 off 7) in the 17th over to make it 134/6 as the Giants took control.

Mohammad Nabi's 39 off 32 balls, with six fours, kept the Warriorz alive, but Alzarri Joseph, who needed to defend 20 in the final over of the match, kept his cool as the Warriorz finished on 161/7.

Gulf Giants skipper Heinrich Klaasen said,“The team showed a lot of character even if it wasn't the prettiest game. We had too many soft dismissals with the bat, and the way the ball reacted off the pitch left us in a difficult position, but Ibrahim showed us how to bat. His partnership with David gave us a good target to bowl at. Our powerplay bowling wasn't what we wanted, but the quality of our death bowling and through the middle overs was fantastic, and the boys showed real fight in the key phases.”

Sharjah Warriorz skipper Sikandar Raza said,“We read the wicket really well, it played the way we expected and our bowlers backed that up. Credit to the opposition too, Ibrahim was very measured in his innings. We sometimes leave too much for too late. To go far in this tournament, you need to manage the chase and the run rate well rather than leave it too late.”