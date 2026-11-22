MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 22 (IANS) Assam is planning to establish its own Earth observation satellite network, AssamSAT, at an estimated investment of Rs 600 crore over five years, in a move aimed at reducing dependence on commercial satellite data and strengthening technology-driven governance.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outlined the proposed AssamSAT Earth Observation Satellite Constellation in a post on X, highlighting its potential to bring down the state's expenditure on satellite data procurement while creating new revenue opportunities.

According to the projections shared by the Chief Minister, Assam currently spends approximately Rs 1,775 crore over five years to obtain satellite data from commercial providers.

The proposed satellite initiative is expected to reduce this expenditure to around Rs 600 crore during the same period, translating into savings of nearly 66 per cent. The project could also generate an estimated revenue of Rs 900 crore over five years through the supply of satellite data and associated services, potentially transforming the state's space-based infrastructure into a revenue-generating resource.

The proposed constellation is expected to have applications across several critical sectors, particularly flood management, agriculture, environmental protection, urban development and security.

Assam, which regularly faces devastating floods and riverbank erosion, could use satellite-based observations to identify inundated areas, map vulnerable locations, monitor changes in the course of rivers and improve disaster preparedness. The technology is also expected to facilitate crop assessment, digital agriculture, urban expansion monitoring, forest and wetland conservation, border-area mapping and surveillance.

Monitoring erosion along the Brahmaputra is among the important applications envisaged under the initiative, as changing river courses and loss of land remain major challenges for several districts of the state.

Sarma said the project was intended to bring advanced space technology into everyday governance, helping authorities make informed decisions, improve public service delivery and respond more effectively to natural disasters.

Targeted for launch in 2027, AssamSAT is expected to strengthen the state's independent geospatial data capabilities and reduce its long-term dependence on external commercial providers.

The Chief Minister described the initiative as an investment in smarter governance, improved decision-making and a self-reliant Assam.