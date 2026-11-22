Congress Gears Up for 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections Strategizing

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Uttarakhand Congress In-charge Kumari Selja on Sunday held a meeting with senior state Congress leaders at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Dehradun following her six-day tour of the state. According to a party press release, the meeting focused on Uttarakhand's current political situation, organisational activities, upcoming party programmes and pressing issues of public interest.

During the meeting, senior leaders discussed strategies to strengthen and mobilise the party organisation ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Deliberations were also held on taking the Congress party's policies and ideology to the grassroots level and strengthening its outreach among the people. The party leaders also discussed ways to highlight what the Congress described as the "anti-people policies and failures" of the state government.

The meeting comes as the Congress prepares to intensify its organisational activities in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in 2027. This meeting comes as Congress leadership has intensified preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi holding a detailed meeting with senior Uttarakhand Congress leaders in Delhi to discuss the party's electoral strategy, organisational preparations and key public issues.

Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal said the party high command was closely monitoring preparations for the upcoming elections and had clearly defined objectives. Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly Yashpal Arya also emphasised the importance of unity among party leaders ahead of the 2027 electoral battle. Referring to senior Congress leader Harish Rawat and the need for collective efforts, Arya said all leaders would work together, with each individual assigned a specific responsibility in the election campaign. He also highlighted alleged corruption and concerns relating to the state's natural resources, indicating that these issues would form an important part of the party's public outreach and political campaign.

“Harish Rawat is a senior leader. We all intend to fight the 2027 election together as a united front. Everyone has their own specific role to play in an election. The Congress will enter the electoral fray united and with full strength; the prevailing atmosphere certainly reflects this. Over the last five years, the state has been subjected to blatant plunder. The local water resources, forests, and land have all been sold. There are numerous issues. We intend to go to the public with these issues,” Arya said.

Uttarakhand is gearing up for a three-cornered fight, and the battle lines are already clear. The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to go it alone. State unit president Uma Sisodia announced that the party will contest all 70 seats independently, ruling out any political alliance. The decision came after consultations with national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. AAP is now launching a door-to-door outreach campaign called "Har Ghar Namaskar", focusing on employment, migration, education and healthcare, alongside promises of 300 units of free electricity and mohalla clinics.

The stakes are high. In the 2022 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly election, the BJP won 47 of the 70 seats, crossing the 36-seat majority mark to retain power. Voting was held on 14 February 2022, and results were declared on 10 March 2022. It marked the first time an incumbent government was re-elected since the state's formation. Now, with AAP entering the fray alone and Congress hitting the road, Uttarakhand is set for another intense contest.