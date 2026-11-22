Piyush Goyal Holds Consultations to Revitalize Darjeeling Tea Sector

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], November 22 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday held a consultation meeting with tea traders, producers, small growers, bottle leaf factory owners and other stakeholders in Kurseong, Darjeeling, discussing measures to strengthen the tea sector, promote exports, improve auction mechanisms and restore the global recognition of Darjeeling tea.

Addressing the event, Goyal said several suggestions had emerged from the discussions, including changes to the functioning of the Tea Board and measures to facilitate smoother business operations. He said, "Various types of suggestions emerged during the discussion. Some suggestions pertained to the Tea Board, specifically regarding further changes that could be implemented to facilitate smoother business operations and work processes in the future. Other suggestions focused on potential steps to boost exports. A key point noted was that following the directive to route 100% of 'tea dust' through auctions, the realisation value for tea dust has increased significantly compared to previous levels. For other categories of tea, we have mandated that at least 50% must be sold through auctions.”

Goyal said several stakeholders had also advocated routing the entire tea produce through auctions to ensure transparency and fair returns.“A significant number of stakeholders expressed the view that the entire tea produce should be routed through the auction system to ensure a transparent mechanism and guarantee fair value for all parties... India is the world's largest producer of black tea and the second-largest producer of tea overall. A wide variety of teas are produced in India and sold both domestically and globally. Our focus will be on strengthening research institutions to further enhance the quality of tea,” Goyal said.

Goyal also discussed the utilisation of funds for the rejuvenation of tea bushes and said the process would be monitored to ensure that the money was used for its intended purpose. He said,“Today, I also held discussions with the stakeholders regarding the mechanism to ensure that these funds are genuinely utilised for the rejuvenation of tea bushes, and that this process is properly monitored... The 'Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana' was announced by the Finance Minister several years ago. For nearly two and a half to three years, the previous government in West Bengal-the administration led by Mamata Banerjee-did not engage in any discussions regarding this scheme... Now, the new administration-under the leadership of Suvendu Adhikari-has taken a proactive interest and initiated the process. Through its implementation, the funds will be utilised to support the education of the workers' children and the healthcare needs of their families in West Bengal."

The Commerce and Industry Minister further announced support for a tea research institution to address its pending financial requirements and strengthen its research and extension activities. He asserted,“Regarding our research institution, there are some outstanding dues and pending payments; we discussed how to arrange the necessary funds for it. This institution also carries out extension activities-guiding people on how to improve quality-and conducts new research. I have personally made a decision during today's meeting to provide support to the research institution for these efforts, including work related to molecules and other areas... We discussed how to restore Darjeeling tea to its position as a world-class powerhouse. To this end, the Central Government will provide support for its branding and marketing under an export promotion mission.”

Goyal expressed confidence that the proposed measures would help prevent the sale of counterfeit Darjeeling tea and misuse of its name, while ensuring that authentic Darjeeling tea reaches consumers across India and international markets.“I am confident that if these ideas are implemented, we will be able to curb the sale of counterfeit Darjeeling tea and put an end to the misuse of the name. This will ensure that the authentic essence of Darjeeling tea can be shared with the entire country and the world," Goyal added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Raju Bista thanked Goyal for visiting Darjeeling and interacting directly with stakeholders from the tea industry, including representatives and officials from the West Bengal and Central governments. Bista alleged that the tea industry's standing had suffered during the tenures of the TMC and CPI(M) governments and said the Centre was working to improve conditions in the tea gardens of Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars. "I am grateful to Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, for taking the time to come to Darjeeling himself and meet all stakeholders in the tea industry... including officials from the West Bengal and central governments. He spoke with everyone and discussed all the problems related to tea. We all know that the dignity of tea was destroyed under TMC and CPI(M) rule. The central government is already working to restore the dignity of the tea gardens of Darjeeling, Terai and the Dooars through every possible effort. The central government had previously tried to bring about some improvements in the conditions of tea gardens in Assam and West Bengal. Work was done in Assam, but in Bengal, the TMC had prevented it.”

The BJP MP further said that efforts to improve the tea sector had gained momentum with the BJP in power in both Assam and West Bengal. He also referred to a tender worth Rs 312 crore and said discussions had been held on promoting tea, improving its quality and strengthening the sector nationally.“Now that the BJP is in power in both places, with a double-engine government, those efforts have begun... A tender worth 312 crore rupees has also been issued. In addition, discussions have taken place on how we will promote tea, how we will improve its quality, and how we will further strengthen the tea sector across the country. I am grateful to Piyush Goyal for taking the time to come here himself... I think he has resolved more than 50 percent of the problems right here."