India Targets Six Medals at 2026 World Para Powerlifting in Bahrain

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India Para Powerlifting Chairman and head coach JP Singh is confident of a historic medal haul at the 2026 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Bahrain, expressing hope that the Indian contingent will return with five to six medals from the prestigious event.

"We have high expectations; the upcoming World Championships in Bahrain are set to yield our best-ever results. While we have secured only one medal so far, we are on track to win five to six medals in total," Singh told ANI. The 12th edition of the Elite World Para Powerlifting Championships will be held in Bahrain from November 27 to December 2, marking the first time the country will host the prestigious competition. The events will take place at the Art Hotel & Resort Amwaj, alongside the Rookie and Next Gen World Championships.

Indian para powerlifters Jhandu Kumar and Ashok Kumar Malik are among those looking to make an impact at the global event, with both athletes expressing confidence in the team's preparations and determination to win medals for the country. Jhandu, who overcame considerable personal and financial challenges to establish himself in international para powerlifting, said the Indian contingent was excited about the championship and eager to make the country proud.

"We are very excited about the championship. I really wish to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He inspires us, and when we win medals and he presents them to us, it gives us immense encouragement. It is difficult to put that feeling into words," Jhandu told ANI. Ashok, who represented India at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, also expressed confidence in the team's preparations and said the encouragement received by the athletes was motivating them to perform well.

"We are very happy to have the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Competitions are coming one after another, and we will definitely bring medals for our country from the World Championship. The support and love we receive from all of you boost our morale and motivate us to move forward. Our preparations are going well, although several competitions have come up within a month. Along with attending programmes, we also have to remain focused on our training and manage several things simultaneously," Ashok said.

Jhandu's journey to international recognition has been marked by determination and sacrifice. Born in Harnaut in Bihar's Nalanda district, the 29-year-old contracted polio during childhood, which affected his legs. Coming from a family involved in vegetable trading, he initially travelled nearly 20 km daily to procure vegetables for sale in the local market. He later took up driving an e-rickshaw to support his training expenses and even sold the vehicle to finance his sporting ambitions. His perseverance paid off when he won bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, becoming India's first medallist at the event.

Ashok, meanwhile, brings valuable international experience to the Indian contingent. He finished sixth at the 2024 Paris Paralympics after securing qualification with a silver-medal performance at the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Egypt in March 2024. His career has also involved overcoming a serious injury sustained during the 2018 Asian Para Games, when the radius and ulna bones in his arm were crushed. However, he returned to competitive sport and claimed bronze at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou. He had also won gold at the Asia-Oceania Para Powerlifting Championships in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in June 2022.

India will be looking to improve its performance at the global championships, with the previous Elite World Championships held in Cairo in 2025 witnessing China top the medal standings with 13 medals, including eight golds. Nigeria and Iran finished next with three and two gold medals respectively, while hosts Egypt secured two golds among their five medals. With the Indian contingent targeting its best-ever performance, the upcoming Bahrain championships offer another significant opportunity for the country's para powerlifters to strengthen India's presence on the international stage. (ANI)