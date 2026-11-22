Rajkumar Sharma Praises India's Record Batting Display Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Sunday hailed India's record-breaking batting performance against New Zealand in the first Test, describing the team's effort of scoring over 700 runs as commendable, while expressing surprise over the omission of senior pacer Mohammed Siraj from the playing XI. "It was a brilliant performance by India. Scoring 700-plus runs on a wicket where New Zealand had initially lost three wickets and it appeared to be a fiery pitch, is truly commendable. All Indian batters batted brilliantly, especially Rishabh Pant, whose attacking innings was a treat to watch. India has a very good bowling line-up, but like many others, I was also surprised that Mohammed Siraj was not included. He was perhaps the most experienced bowler after Jasprit Bumrah. Maybe he had an injury; otherwise, I believe he would have been very useful on these pitches," Sharma told ANI.

India strengthened their grip on the series-opening Test against New Zealand after declaring their first innings at a mammoth 720/9 on Day 4, securing a commanding 352-run lead at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. In reply, New Zealand reached 119/2 at stumps, still trailing India by 233 runs, with Devon Conway unbeaten on 59 and Rachin Ravindra batting on 27. India's total was their highest-ever Test innings score in an away match, surpassing their previous best of 707 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010. The visitors also registered the highest team total in a Test played in New Zealand, going past the hosts' 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019. The Indian batting effort was characterised by contributions from across the order, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries, while captain Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a hundred. Rahul top-scored with 136 off 290 balls, while Pant entertained with an aggressive 128 off 153 deliveries, which included 10 fours and six sixes. Gill contributed 98 off 146 balls, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and Devdutt Padikkal (80) also made valuable contributions. Dhruv Jurel added 78 off 79 deliveries, further extending India's advantage, while Anshul Kamboj scored 38 and Washington Sundar contributed 24. Akash Deep provided a late flourish with 13 off just five balls as India crossed the 700-run mark before Gill declared the innings. India also created a unique record by becoming the first team in Test cricket history to register partnerships of at least 50 runs for each of the first seven wickets in an innings. New Zealand, who had been dismissed for 368 in their first innings, faced an uphill task in their second essay. Jasprit Bumrah provided India with an early breakthrough by dismissing skipper Tom Latham for a duck. Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls then attempted to rebuild the innings through a 60-run stand for the second wicket. However, Prasidh Krishna dismissed Nicholls for 31, with Jurel taking an excellent diving catch at short leg. Conway remained unbeaten on 59 off 137 deliveries, while Ravindra provided support with an unbeaten 27 off 72 balls as the hosts reached 119/2 at the close of play. With a substantial lead and eight wickets still in hand, India will look to wrap up the contest on the final day and begin their campaign with a crucial victory in the World Test Championship race.