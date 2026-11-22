FSSAI Intensifies Food Sector Enforcement to Ensure Consumer Safety

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has intensified enforcement measures across food sectors to safeguard consumer health and ensure regulatory compliance, with recent inspections and compliance verifications resulting in immediate action against several Food Business Operators (FBOs). The inspections and subsequent compliance checks were conducted as part of FSSAI's efforts to maintain food safety standards and ensure adherence to prescribed regulations across the food sector. The authority continues to maintain strict oversight of food businesses, taking enforcement measures against operators found to be non-compliant with food safety requirements.

Earlier on November 12, the FSSAI organised an awareness meeting for more than 300 FBOs in Agra, focusing on food safety standards, licensing procedures, statutory compliance and hygiene practices. The meeting was organised by FSSAI's Northern Regional Office (NRO) at the Soorsadan Auditorium under the chairmanship of Devesh Kumar Mehla, IPS, Director, FSSAI (NRO). Several senior officials attended the programme, including Syed Abidi, Assistant Commissioner (Food), Government of Uttar Pradesh; Varshika Gangwar, Central Licensing Authority (Uttar Pradesh-1); and Dr G S Harsha Vardhan, Central Food Safety Officer.

Addressing the gathering, Mehla highlighted the role of food business operators in ensuring that consumers receive safe, hygienic and nutritious food. He urged them to strictly follow FSSAI regulations and hygiene standards to strengthen consumer trust. During the meeting, officials provided detailed guidance on mandatory licensing and registration procedures, renewal norms, and the implementation of Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) across food manufacturing, storage and distribution. Participants were also briefed on the latest packaging and labelling guidelines and encouraged to promote safe and balanced diets under the 'Eat Right India' initiative. The programme concluded with an interactive session during which local food business operators raised queries and highlighted practical challenges related to licensing and compliance. Officials addressed their concerns on the spot. More than 300 food business operators and members of various food business associations from Agra and nearby areas participated in the meeting and expressed their commitment to adopting food safety standards and maintaining hygiene and quality in their businesses.