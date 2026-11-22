The Emirates Gastroenterology & Hepatology Society (EGHS) Conference 2026 opened today in Dubai, bringing together leading gastroenterologists, hepatologists and endoscopy specialists, alongside healthcare professionals from the UAE, GCC countries and around the world, to discuss the latest developments in the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal and liver diseases.

Sheikha Dr Noura Al Qassimi, President of the Emirates Medical Association (EMA), inaugurated the conference in the presence of leading experts and specialists. A series of specialised workshops were held on Friday, 20 November, focusing on developing practical skills and facilitating knowledge exchange in gastroenterology, hepatology and endoscopy.

Held at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, the conference serves as a scientific platform for exchanging expertise and knowledge, and discussing developments in clinical practice, diagnostic approaches and modern medical technologies, supporting improvements in healthcare quality and patient outcomes.

Strengthening Healthcare Collaboration

H.E Dr Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services (EHS), and International Collaboration Chair at EGHS, said the conference reflects the importance of strengthening cooperation between healthcare institutions and the medical community, while expanding opportunities for knowledge exchange with specialised medical centres and organisations at regional and international levels.

He added that rapid developments in the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal and liver diseases highlight the importance of continued investment in medical education and platforms that bring together scientific and practical expertise. Such initiatives enable healthcare professionals to keep pace with medical advances and adopt evidence-based clinical practices, ultimately enhancing healthcare services and the quality of care provided to patients.

Advancing Specialised Medical Practice

Dr Abdulla Al Hassani, President of the Emirates Gastroenterology & Hepatology Society (EGHS) Conference 2026, said the conference continues to strengthen its position as a regional platform for specialists in gastroenterology, hepatology and endoscopy, providing opportunities to address clinical challenges and exchange expertise on the latest developments in these fields.

He explained that the scientific programme combines specialised discussions with practical applications, focusing on areas experiencing significant advances in medical practice. This allows participants to explore modern diagnostic and treatment approaches while strengthening collaboration among physicians and specialists from different healthcare institutions.

Dr Al Hassani reaffirmed EGHS's commitment to advancing gastroenterology and hepatology in the UAE through continuing medical education, knowledge exchange and the adoption of the latest medical practices, contributing to the development of specialised healthcare services and improved patient care.

Scientific Programme and Clinical Training

Dr Sameer Al Awadhi, Vice President of EGHS and Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist and Head of the Gastroenterology Unit at Rashid Hospital, said the conference's scientific programme covers a wide range of subspecialties within gastroenterology and hepatology, including inflammatory bowel disease, liver diseases, functional gastrointestinal disorders and advanced therapeutic endoscopy.

He added that the programme extends beyond scientific lectures to include practical workshops and specialised training sessions, enabling participants to explore the latest medical techniques and procedures and exchange clinical experience. The integration of theoretical knowledge and hands-on training supports the development of healthcare practitioners' capabilities and the adoption of evidence-based medical practices across the region.

The scientific programme features experts from hospitals, medical centres, universities and research institutions across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, India, the United States and Türkiye. Participants include specialists in inflammatory bowel disease, hepatology, advanced therapeutic endoscopy and gastrointestinal motility disorders, alongside academics and leaders of regional medical societies. This diversity brings together clinical expertise, scientific research and perspectives on the development of specialised healthcare services.

The conference is organised by Wiredin Events, a UAE-based company specialising in medical, scientific and corporate conferences across the UAE and regional markets.

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