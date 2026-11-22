Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace, one of TAIBA's hotels, has announced that it has received a Cultural Heritage Site Registration Certificate from the Saudi Heritage Commission, in recognition of its historical and architectural value within the urban landscape of Riyadh.

The hotel stated that its registration under the“Modern Heritage” category forms part of efforts to document the buildings and sites that have contributed to shaping the identity and urban development of Saudi cities, and to highlight their cultural and architectural value. The National Urban Heritage Register is responsible for identifying, classifying and documenting these resources, helping preserve the Kingdom's urban heritage and showcase sites that reflect key stages in the evolution of Saudi cities.

The hotel dates back to 1979, when it opened as Riyadh Palace Hotel on Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Street in Al-Murabba, at a time when Riyadh was undergoing rapid urban expansion and significant changes to its cityscape.

Since then, the building has become a distinctive feature of the capital's urban landscape, with its multiple floors and broad glass facades, as its design incorporated elements inspired by local architecture, particularly the corners of the historic Al Masmak Fortress. The cylindrical structures at either end of the building, which house staircases, are among its most prominent architectural features, alongside its configuration of three wings converging at the center.

The hotel has also been closely associated with the growth of Riyadh's hospitality sector, particularly official hospitality, welcoming a number of visiting dignitaries and delegations throughout its history.

The hotel retained its historic name, Riyadh Palace, for decades before joining the global Crowne Plaza brand and becoming Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace, continuing its role in the hospitality sector while retaining the name associated with the building's history and place in the memory of the capital. The hotel's inclusion under the Modern Heritage category marks a new chapter in its journey, bringing together its continuing role as a hospitality destination with its historical and architectural value as a landmark connected to Riyadh's urban development over the decades.

The Heritage Commission's Urban Heritage Resources Documentation Program aims to identify, document, register and classify buildings and sites that form part of the Kingdom's heritage. The National Register of Urban Heritage includes approximately 28,000 registered sites, with their data managed and preserved through geospatial information systems. Sites are assessed according to their national, urban or cultural significance, supporting the identification of appropriate preventive measures and protection and maintenance procedures, while strengthening documentation of the Kingdom's urban and cultural development.

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