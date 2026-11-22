Red Sea Global (RSG), the regenerative tourism developer, has opened The Ritz-Carlton, AMAALA, the largest resort at AMAALA. Framed by the Tabuk mountains and the Red Sea, the resort sits directly on the marina at Triple Bay, moments from AMAALA Yacht Club, Marina Village and the Corallium Marine Life Institute.

Designed by Foster + Partners, with interiors by L&W, its architecture reinterprets the organic forms and textures of traditional Saudi coastal villages to create a relaxed expression of beachside luxury. The resort features 390 guestrooms, including 69 suites. Created for families, curious travelers and those drawn to life on the water, it invites guests to shape their stay around adventure, stillness, connection or solitude.

Wellbeing is central to the resort's offering, with resident experts guiding personalized journeys across spa, fitness and nature. The 1,225-square-metre Ritz-Carlton Spa features eight treatment rooms, two outdoor treatment cabanas, thermal facilities, salt inhalation and dry flotation experiences, alongside a relaxation lounge, sensory garden and outdoor yoga pavilion.

Supporting the resort's broader approach to wellbeing, guests can stay active through tennis, padel and pickleball, water sports, cycling and e-biking, or unwind at the private beach and several pools, including ladies-only and adults-only pools. The Grand Oasis Pool, the largest in AMAALA, provides a central setting for leisurely days and evening gatherings. The experience extends across generations, with Ritz Kids offering dedicated indoor and outdoor venues and imaginative programming, while teenagers have spaces and experiences of their own.

Seven restaurants and mocktail bars bring together a diverse range of culinary influences, spanning Caribbean, Latin American, Levantine and Asian cuisine, with several venues overlooking the marina. From relaxed waterside lunches to intimate dinners, the collection creates a vibrant social hub for resort guests, the yachting community and visitors to AMAALA.

The resort also strengthens AMAALA's capacity to host conferences and events, with the destination's largest ballroom, 12 flexible meeting and event spaces, and a Club Lounge.

The resort is approximately 40 minutes by electric vehicle (EV) from AlWajh International Airport and around two hours by EV from Red Sea International Airport.

The waterfront property is the eighth resort to open at AMAALA this year, leaving just one of the destination's nine planned resorts yet to open. Powered by 100% renewable energy and guided by regenerative tourism principles, the resort reflects RSG's approach to responsible development. Across its destinations, RSG aims to achieve a 30% net conservation gain by 2040.

Tags#AMAALA #Red Sea Global #The Ritz-Carlton