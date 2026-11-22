Haji-Babaei made the remarks on Sunday, November 22, describing Trump's statements as an attempt to avoid acknowledging what he called a defeat on the battlefield.

He said countries or individuals that suffer setbacks in a conflict often resort to manipulating statistics and spreading misleading information to compensate for their losses.

According to Iranian state media, Haji-Babaei also claimed that the country's armed forces had shot down advanced enemy military equipment and captured several drones and unmanned systems intact.

He further alleged that Iran had obtained sophisticated underwater military equipment, which was being examined for potential intelligence and technological applications. He did not provide details about the equipment or identify its origin.

The remarks came after Trump claimed on November 16 that Iran had launched between 8,000 and 9,000 one-way attack drones and approximately 2,000 ballistic missiles since the war began on February 28.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said only two drones and one ballistic missile had penetrated US-led air defences and caused American military fatalities. He described the performance of US Central Command's defensive systems as historically effective.

However, Trump's figures have not been independently verified, and his statements came amid renewed scrutiny of the damage inflicted on American military installations across the Middle East.

A CBS News 60 Minutes investigation, based on satellite imagery, video footage and interviews, reported that Iranian strikes had hit at least 31 US military and diplomatic sites across eight countries, damaging or destroying hundreds of buildings and structures.

The investigation also examined the circumstances surrounding an Iranian drone attack on a US military facility in Kuwait that killed six American service members, raising questions about the protection of military installations and the extent of damage caused by Iranian attacks.

The findings have intensified debate over the effectiveness of US air defences and the extent of American military losses during the conflict.

The report also highlighted questions about military preparedness following the March 1 drone strike on Port Shuaiba in Kuwait, which killed six US soldiers. A surviving US Army officer subsequently filed a whistleblower complaint alleging that military officials had ignored warnings about inadequate drone defences at the facility. The Pentagon has not publicly addressed all the allegations.

According to CBS, Pentagon figures cited in its investigation showed that 23 US service members had been killed and more than 800 wounded during the war. The investigation's findings have added to scrutiny of the administration's public account of the conflict and the extent of damage to US military installations.

Haji-Babaei's remarks reflect Tehran's rejection of Washington's account of the effectiveness of its air defences. However, neither the Iranian official's claims about captured military equipment nor Trump's figures on intercepted weapons have been independently verified in full.