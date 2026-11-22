MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

PESHAWAR: The federal government has released Rs10 billion out of the Rs160 billion development package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Hundreds of development projects will be launched across various districts of the province under the package.

According to official sources, Rs96.971 billion has been allocated for 12 designated districts, where 430 development projects will be undertaken. Of these, Rs19.27 billion has been proposed for seven special projects, while Rs77.701 billion will be allocated for 423 other projects. The designated districts will also see the launch of 100-day and 180-day development initiatives.

In the security sector, Rs39.19 billion has been allocated for 62 projects aimed at strengthening the capacity of police and other law enforcement agencies.

Similarly, Rs3.2 billion has been earmarked for 41 health projects, while Rs12.9 billion will be spent on 72 education projects. Three Daanish Schools will be established in Bajaur, Kurram and Dera Ismail Khan. The package also includes the repair and upgradation of 70 schools and the conversion of 409 schools to solar energy.

An amount of Rs12.7 billion has been allocated for 32 road infrastructure projects, including the Thall-Parachinar Road and Gomal Zam Dam projects. In addition, water supply schemes at 88 locations in the designated districts will be shifted to solar energy. The package also proposes scholarships for 100 students to study agriculture-related subjects in China.

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According to official sources, Rs63.206 billion has been allocated for the remaining 25 districts of the province, where 219 development projects will be undertaken. Of these, 83 projects will be completed within 100 days, while 125 will be long-term projects. An additional Rs17.746 billion has been proposed for 11 special projects in these districts.

Furthermore, Rs12.64 billion has been allocated for 61 health and education projects across the 25 districts.

The package also includes the expansion and beautification of Nasir Bagh Road in Peshawar, along with the construction of missing links and underpasses on the Ring Road.

In the security sector, three regional and 16 district-level Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) headquarters will be established. Meanwhile, Rs5.28 billion will be spent on upgrading nine police lines and police stations.