MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dead Sea – November 22 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Sunday attended the opening session of the Youth Forum for Health and Wellbeing at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea.

During the session, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Jordan Iman Shankiti said the forum reflects a firm belief that young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but also essential partners in building healthier societies, given their ideas and capacity for innovation.

Princess Rajwa also attended part of the forum's first discussion session, titled "Mind, Body and Society", which explored factors affecting the mental and physical health of young people, as well as ways to improve their overall wellbeing.

Her Royal Highness toured the Youth Marketplace at the forum, which features hands-on activities designed to promote healthy lifestyles and raise awareness of mental health, digital health, online safety, and health misinformation.

Bringing together young people from across Jordan, government representatives and health experts, the forum provides a platform for young participants to voice their health priorities and propose practical solutions to improve their health and wellbeing.

Discussions are focusing on four key areas: mental health, healthy lifestyles, digital health and innovation, and youth engagement and leadership, with an emphasis on identifying challenges and developing practical recommendations.

Participants also have the opportunity to engage directly with specialists and inspiring figures through the "Human Library" initiative, exchanging knowledge and learning from real-life experiences in health, leadership and innovation.

Organised by the World Health Organization (WHO), the forum is held in partnership with the ministries of health and youth, the Crown Prince Foundation, Jordan University of Science and Technology, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and the Royal Health Awareness Society (RHAS).

A number of senior officials and officers also attended the forum.

//Petra// NQ