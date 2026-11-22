MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat for his social outreach, particularly his engagement with Dalit families, and his work in promoting cleanliness and natural farming across the state.

Addressing BJP workers virtually during a Diwali and New Year Sneha Milan programme in Gujarat, PM Modi said Devvrat had set an example of how a person holding the constitutional office of Governor could contribute to public and national interests while maintaining the dignity of the position.

"I feel happy when I meet our Governor, Acharya Devvratji, and listen to him. It is a pleasure to see how a socially committed person enhances the dignity of the Governor's office and has seamlessly become part of Gujarat's social fabric," PM Modi said.

He particularly referred to the Governor's visits to villages and his interaction with Dalit families, saying hundreds of such families had come to regard Lok Bhavan, the Governor's residence, as their own home.

PM Modi said Devvrat had demonstrated how public life could be used to work for the interests of the nation and society.

He also referred to the Governor's programmes and activities aimed at promoting cleanliness, saying he continued to organise or participate in cleanliness initiatives.

"Gujarat had made progress in cleanliness and water conservation. I was particularly encouraged by the work being undertaken to promote natural farming under the Governor's leadership," the PM noted.

He described these initiatives as achievements that would help lay the foundation for Gujarat's next 100 years.

Referring specifically to natural farming, PM Modi said the effort was important for protecting the state's soil and safeguarding the land for future generations. "Natural farming and the protection of Gujarat's mother earth are going to be very important tasks," he said.

PM Modi also urged BJP workers to continue contributing to social initiatives, saying dedicated efforts made with honest intentions and clear resolve eventually translated into results and lasting change.

The Prime Minister said, "The development of Gujarat required the participation of different sections of society and the atmosphere of social harmony and unity built in the state over the years would help the state progress further and contribute to the country's development."

His remarks came during a virtual address to party workers gathered across Gujarat for the Diwali and New Year get-togethers.