MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled how he and his Cabinet colleagues decided against celebrating Diwali in 2001 following the devastating earthquake in Gujarat, choosing instead to visit affected villages and families who had lost their loved ones.

Addressing BJP workers virtually during a Diwali and New Year Sneha Milan programme in Gujarat, PM Modi said the first Diwali after he took over as Chief Minister was particularly difficult, as several parts of the state were still dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake.

"Now, my heart was not willing. Diwali in Gujarat is a very big festival. However, all the ministers and I, together as the Cabinet, decided that we would not celebrate Diwali that year," he said.

Instead, the ministers decided to spend the festival in earthquake-affected villages in Kutch, Jamnagar and Banaskantha. They visited families who had lost their relatives in the disaster.

PM Modi said he, too, travelled to different villages that day and tried to share the grief of the affected families. "That day, my belief became very strong that the true happiness and joy of festivals lie in lighting a lamp of hope in someone else's life," he said.

He described this spirit as one of Gujarat's greatest strengths, saying it had helped the state overcome the devastation caused by the earthquake and move towards reconstruction.

"Kutch, which had suffered extensive destruction, had subsequently emerged as a new centre of hope. The inspiration for rebuilding the region had spread across Gujarat, reaching talukas and villages and triggering wider transformation," he said.

Recalling the difficult period around 2001, the Prime Minister also referred to drought, financial irregularities in banks, migration of people and a shortage of fodder for cattle.

"BJP workers had collected 'sukhdi' from households and distributed it among poor families to provide them with nutrition. They had also arranged fodder from different parts of the country and operated cattle camps," he said.

He also recalled that the state had faced drought in seven out of every 10 years at one point, but water conservation campaigns, check dams and other initiatives had subsequently changed the situation.

The Prime Minister added that the experience of those difficult years remained relevant even after 25 years, particularly for younger generations who might not have witnessed the hardships.