MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 22 (IANS) The claims of singling out and selective targeting of Muslim places of worship for the Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain, by the Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, has been dismissed by many religious leaders, particularly Hindu seers, as the latter on Sunday called it a 'blatant attempt' to mislead.

They asserted that there was no discrimination on basis of religion, as alleged by the Congress leader and said that all places of worship, including the one belonging to majority community, and houses of Hindu priests were also being demolished for the smooth conduct of the upcoming festival.

Mahant Shashikant Das, the President and Founder of Saryu Aarti in Ayodhya, said that baseless claims are being made to fuel unnecessary controversy and cited the clean-up drive in Ayodhya.

He added that when the construction and widening work of Ram Janmabhoomi and Shri Ram Path was underway, so many temples came in the way and were subsequently razed and so was the case in Ujjain for Mahakumbh like Simhastha.

"Congress MP does not have any kind of information, making baseless claims has been their habit. In development works, no house, temple, or mosque is singled out and demolished, rather all meet the same treatment," he said.

Hanumangarhi priest Devesha Acharya accused the Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain of spoiling the communal harmony and said, "In Ujjain, no single religion is being subjected to injustice. Hundreds of Hindu mutts and temples have also been demolished. Even the houses of the priests of the Mahakal temple that came in the way were demolished. However, Syed Hussain stating in this manner that only Muslims are being targeted is very unfortunate."

He also claimed that the remarks were intended at stoking controversy and spreading unrest.

The controversy erupted after All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and In-charge of J&K, Syed Naseer Hussain, criticised the demolition of Muslim religious structures and homes in Ujjain and alleged that several sites, including mazars, Masjid Qalandari, the Shahi Maqbara and residential houses belonging to the mutawalli have been demolished, after being singled out.

Questioning the selective nature of the demolitions, the Congress leader asked why Muslim places of worship, graves and homes were being targeted under the pretext of Simhastha-2028 preparations and claimed that around 80 religious structures across the city were removed or relocated as part of the ongoing beautification works linked to the upcoming mega religious event.