MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cited two BJP workers who rose from humble beginnings to become councillors to underline how the party provides opportunities to those who work at the grassroots, irrespective of their position or background.

Addressing BJP workers virtually during a Diwali and New Year Sneha Milan programme organised across Gujarat, PM Modi referred to Rameshbhai Bhil and Atulbhai Mistry as examples of the importance the party attaches to work and dedication over designation.

"One thing you must have noticed is that in the BJP, hard work is valued more than position. Importance is given to work, not stature," he said.

Recalling Bhil's contribution, PM Modi said he had served tea to party workers and leaders at the BJP office with enthusiasm for nearly three decades. "Bhil, who is now a councillor, had spent years working at the party office," he said.

PM Modi also referred to Mistry, who used to drive an auto-rickshaw and help transport posters and other election material during campaigns.

"Mistry, too, had become a councillor. The journeys of the two workers reflected the opportunities available within the BJP to those who remain committed to the organisation and its work," he noted.

Recalling his own political journey, PM Modi said the party had transformed an ordinary worker like him and given him opportunities to take on greater responsibilities.

"How many people in the party worked hard to shape me! One after another, they tested me and gave me opportunities. All this is possible only in the BJP," the PM said.

He described being a BJP worker as a "privilege" and acknowledged the contribution of successive generations of party workers who had maintained the organisation's traditions and values.

PM Modi said the party's workers had continued serving people even when it had little political power and electoral success appeared distant.

The Prime Minister also thanked Gujarat's BJP workers for their contribution to the state's development, saying "their commitment and hard work had allowed the party to serve the state, the country and several other states".