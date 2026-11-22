MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has called for building a society where a woman can be alone, but not helpless; independent, but not unsafe, an official said on Sunday.

After speaking at a consultation organised in Delhi on Saturday, Rahatkar on social media platform X said, "In my address, I emphasised that single women are not a homogeneous group. Their circumstances, needs and challenges differ. Social prejudice, a lack of awareness and administrative barriers often deprive them of their rights and the benefits of government schemes."

"I described safe housing, social security and sustainable economic opportunities as essential foundations for their financial self-reliance. Single women should receive not just sympathy, but trust, support and equal opportunities, so that they can live with dignity and independence," she added.

"We must build a society where a woman can be alone, but not helpless; independent, but not unsafe; and able to make decisions about her own life without social pressure," the NCW Chief said.

Rahatkar was sharing insights at a national consultation on "Rights and Challenges of Single Women in India", focused on legal, social and economic challenges faced by single women across the country.

The consultation also strived to identify ways to strengthen their rights, social security, economic opportunities and institutional support.

According to the 2011 Census, there are 71.4 million single women in the country, accounting for around 12 per of the total female population. Around 62 per cent of these women live in rural areas, the NCW said in a statement.

This situation underscores the need for serious national-level discussion and concrete policy initiatives on this issue, it said.

Earlier Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav attended the event as the chief guest.

Participants included Commission members Nivedita Subramanyam and Archana Mishra, Member Secretary Sudeep Jain, Joint Secretary Anita Shah Akella, and Vice-Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities S. Munawari Begum, along with representatives of various Ministries, universities, social organisations and subject experts.

Chief guest Sudha Yadav, also shared her experiences, saying that a woman's identity and future should not be determined by her marital status.

Referring to the struggles and journey toward self-reliance of the widows of soldiers martyred in the Kargil War, she emphasised the need to make government schemes more inclusive and responsive to the needs of single women, the statement said.

The suggestions and recommendations emerging from this national consultation will be compiled and shared with the Union government and state governments, so that effective steps can be taken to ensure the rights, safety and dignity of single women, the statement added.