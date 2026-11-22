MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Sunday the India-Netherlands partnership, which originally centred on water, agriculture and health, has now expanded to newer areas such as technology, semiconductors, defence and renewable energy, as he co-chaired the inaugural dialogue mechanism for reviewing the strategic partnership with the Netherlands Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen.

Welcoming Berendsen and his delegation in New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar said, "It's a real pleasure to welcome you and your delegation to India. And my colleagues actually reminded me that I believe this is our sixth meeting this year, which I take as a good sign."

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands, the EAM said the meeting was an opportunity to review the progress made since then and to look forward.

"Now, we had elevated our ties to a strategic partnership, and the roadmap that we have forged allows us a pathway to proceed forward. So today, building on what originally was a strategic partnership on water, but which has now expanded to so many other domains... to now the newer areas to technology, to semiconductors, to defence, renewable energy," he added.

EAM Jaishankar noted that next year will mark the 80th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries and thanked the Netherlands for the care it takes of the Indian diaspora.

"I think the diaspora and the Hindustani Surinamese, between them, form a living bridge," he said.

Referring to the broader context, the EAM added that India has progressed enormously with the European Union in the last two years, with the free trade agreement (FTA) as the centrepiece, along with the security and defence partnership, adding that India looks forward to the operationalisation of the FTA.

He said that the two sides also discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Black Sea situation, as well as the Gulf conflict and its implications.

"There are shared challenges. I think terrorism is one, climate change is another, where it's important we work together," EAM Jaishankar added.

Berendsen arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day official visit, during which he will also hold talks with Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

Berendsen said that his discussions in New Delhi will focus on security, technology and ways to address global challenges.

In May, PM Modi was on an official visit to the Netherlands, where he and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening the India-Netherlands relationship.