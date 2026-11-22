MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretariat has declared the Kolathur constituency in Chennai vacant following the death of its MLA, V.S. Babu of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Kolathur is the sixth vacant seat in the 234-member Assembly, which now has 228 sitting members. Babu's death on November 19 reduced the TVK's strength in the House from 109 to 108. The party had reached 109 only recently, when two former AIADMK members won Assembly seats on TVK tickets.

An announcement on a by-election to fill the Kolathur seat is expected.

The Assembly Secretariat's notification records the vacancy without specifying a polling date.

Babu had been in hospital since September 9, when he developed breathing difficulties at night. He was admitted to MGM Hospital on Nelson Manickam Road in Chennai's Aminjikarai neighbourhood. He died at 2.24 p.m. on November 19 after 70 days of continuous treatment.

Chief Minister Vijay paid his respects to Babu in person and helped carry the MLA's body on his shoulder during the final rites. Babu was cremated at the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar crematorium in Chennai.

The vacancy in Kolathur brings the ruling party back to the tally of 108 seats it won in the Assembly election. The number of TVK members in the House has changed three times since that result, first when Vijay gave up one of the two constituencies he won, then after the victories in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, and now with Babu's death.

Vijay had won both Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East in the Assembly election. He chose to retain Perambur and resigned as the member for Tiruchirappalli East, taking the TVK's strength in the House to 107. The party subsequently gained two seats when Maragatham Kumaravel won in Madurantakam and Sathyabhama won in Dharapuram. Both had left the AIADMK and joined the TVK before winning their respective contests. Their victories took the ruling party's strength to 109, one seat above its original election tally.

Of the six constituencies now without representation, four fell vacant following the resignations of AIADMK legislators. They are Ambasamudram, Perundurai, Viralimalai and Karur. The other two vacancies are in constituencies the TVK won in the Assembly election. Tiruchirappalli East has remained vacant since Vijay chose to represent Perambur, while Kolathur is the latest addition to the list.