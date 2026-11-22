MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The DP World International League T20 has renewed its partnership with Big Ticket, the largest and longest-running guaranteed raffle draw in the Middle East, which returns for Season 5 as the league's Official Entertainment Partner. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Building on last season's partnership, Big Ticket will continue to bring its spirit of excitement and celebration to cricket fans across the UAE, contributing to another action-packed season.

Season 5 opens on Saturday, 21 November, when defending champions Desert Vipers take on MI Emirates at Dubai International Stadium, in a rematch of last season's final. Over the following four weeks, matches will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Launched in 1992, Big Ticket has grown beyond a raffle into a brand built around rewarding dreams and celebrating ambition. Known for its guaranteed cash prizes, luxury cars, gold bars and coins, as well as exclusive experiences, Big Ticket continues to encourage participants to believe in their dreams and take steps towards making them a reality, a message reflected in their latest brand campaign, Make It Happen.

DP World ILT20 Head of Partnerships Ishan Chopra:“We are delighted to have Big Ticket back with us, this time as our Official Entertainment Partner. Their legacy of making dreams come true sits naturally with our focus on fan-first experiences, and having a UAE-born household name return for another season speaks to the strength of what we built together last year. We look forward to bringing fans even more moments of excitement, on and off the field, in Season 5.”

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Lottery Director, Martyn Baxter:“Our partnership with DP World ILT20 last season reinforced just how strongly cricket resonates with our audience across the UAE. It gave us a valuable opportunity to engage fans beyond our traditional channels and be part of a tournament that celebrates the excitement and passion around the sport. As we return for Season 5, we're proud to build on the success of this partnership and continue creating memorable experiences that bring Big Ticket closer to our audience.”

Tickets for all Season 5 matches are on sale now at ilt20, with children's tickets starting from just AED 10 at all three venues and a range of hospitality options available for fans looking for a premium experience.