MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DP World ILT20 Season 5 got off to a dazzling start tonight, with an Opening Ceremony at Dubai International Stadium that set the tone for a month of cricket and entertainment ahead of the season opener between defending champions Desert Vipers and MI Emirates. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The crowd was treated to music and dance performances and the launch of the league's new anthem. The UAE national anthem was then sung by classical singer, Ahmed Al Hosani, and a fireworks finale lit up the Dubai sky. Desert Vipers won the toss and chose to bowl. The first ball of the season will be bowled at 7:20 pm.

As part of the DP World International League T20's (DP World ILT20) partnership with MCC to celebrate the Spirit of Cricket at the tournament, captains and player representatives from all six franchises came together to sign the Spirit of Cricket pledge. They are Jason Holder of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Shadab Khan of Desert Vipers, Sam Billings of Dubai Capitals, Heinrich Klaasen of Gulf Giants, Kieron Pollard of MI Emirates and Tim Seifert of Sharjah Warriorz.

Over the next four weeks, 34 matches will be played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, with the final on Sunday, 20 December 2026.