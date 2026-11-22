Amit Shah Plants Red Sandalwood Sapling During Arunachal Pradesh Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday planted a Red Sandalwood sapling at the Lok Bhawan campus in Arunachal Pradesh, reiterating the Centre's commitment to ecological conservation and environmental sustainability. Sharing photographs from the plantation ceremony on social media, the Home Minister noted that a Rudraksha sapling he had planted on the same premises nearly six years ago had now developed into a fully grown tree.

"Modi govt is shaping a green future for every Indian by planting trees across India. Gladdened to see the Rudraksha sapling planted at Lok Bhawan campus in Arunachal Pradesh in February 2020 become a fully grown tree," Shah posted on X. "Today planted a Red Sandalwood tree for an even better tomorrow," he added.

The tree plantation took place on the sidelines of his official visit to the frontier state, where he launched several major development projects and even unveiled the 'Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Vision 2047'. Addressing the Cooperative Conference in Itanagar earlier in the day, the Home Minister rolled out major multi-sectoral initiatives aimed at boosting rural connectivity, power supply, education, and cooperative banking.

"At the Cooperative Conference today, the 'Arunachal Pradesh Cooperative Vision 2047' was released to rejuvenate the cooperative sector in the state. Also, inaugurated the SARAS Mela to facilitate local cooperatives, self-help groups with a market and distributed loan assistance, seeds and micro-ATMs," Shah posted on X.

Underlining the Centre's focus on strategic border habitations, Shah announced the rollout of 199 fresh infrastructure initiatives under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) with a total plan outlay of Rs 110.90 crore. In addition, he inaugurated the second phase of 'Mission Shikshit Arunachal', along with the Rs 2,000 crore Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Power Development Programme and the Rs 2,000 crore Chief Minister's Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme. During his visit, the Union Home Minister also inaugurated the permanent campus of the 12th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Hollongi.