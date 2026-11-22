Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi Praises BJP Booth Workers Convention

Chandigarh [India], November 22 (ANI): Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Sunday lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 575-booth workers' convention attended by party National President Nitin Nabin, asserting that while opposition parties are focused merely on preparing to contest elections, the BJP is deliberating on how to serve residents and fulfil their demands. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the programme ahead of the upcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, Joshi said the participation of the BJP National President sent a strong message about the party's commitment to the city's development.

"First of all, I congratulate the people of Chandigarh. Today, the BJP organised a programme covering 575 booths, and our National President attended. This sends a clear message: while the opposition parties are busy preparing to contest elections, the BJP is discussing how else we can serve the residents of Chandigarh and fulfil their demands," Joshi said. "Our intentions and policies are absolutely clear: we want to work in the best interests of the people of Chandigarh," he added.

Responding to a question regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition's prospects, Joshi dismissed any discussion around Gandhi and claimed the Congress could face a setback in Chandigarh similar to West Bengal and Punjab. "There isn't even any discussion about Rahul Gandhi here, and no one has even mentioned his name. If the Congress has mistakenly taken Rahul Gandhi's name even once, I think the same thing will happen that already happened in West Bengal and Punjab-everywhere the Congress has been wiped out. So they might get pushed back in Chandigarh too," he remarked.

Highlighting the turnout at the event as a reflection of public support and the party's electoral preparedness, the Mayor clarified that the gathering was strictly a convention of booth-level workers rather than a public rally. "Let me clarify that today there was a convention of 575 booth workers. These were party workers at the booth level. This crowd was not a rally; it was strictly a workers' convention. If there is this much of a crowd at the workers' convention today, you can imagine how the people of Chandigarh view the BJP," Joshi said. Asked about the BJP's preparedness for the upcoming polls, he added, "I feel that today, as you must have seen, the rush that you saw is right in front of you."

Meanwhile, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, rejecting allegations of vote theft. He asserted that the SIR exercise was aimed at removing deceased voters and consolidating duplicate entries to protect the integrity of India's voter lists. While addressing the Booth Karyakarta Sammelan here, Nabin said allegations of vote theft were being raised by those who believed their political support base had weakened. "There is another discussion taking place in this country regarding the SIR--people are asking, 'How were the votes stolen?' The votes weren't stolen. Those who feel their base has slipped away are the ones claiming that votes were stolen. There is talk about the deletion of 13 crore names," the BJP national president said.