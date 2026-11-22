Stasya Pandya Secures First Place in FEI Dressage World Challenge 2026

Young Indian equestrian Stasya Pandya has expressed her delight and gratitude after topping the Youth Category at the FEI Dressage World Challenge (FEI WDC) 2026. She calls the win motivation to train harder and pursue bigger international opportunities.

Competing from the South Zone, Stasya secured 1st place with a score of 70.825% riding her horse, GO FOR IT TC. She trains at the Amateur Riders Club (ARC), Mumbai, under coach Bobin Tshering. She also received specialised training from accomplished Indian equestrian Hriday Chheda, according to a press release.

Speaking on her win, Stasya Pandya said, "I am thrilled to have finished first in the Youth Category at the FEI Dressage World Challenge. Scoring 70.82% with GO FOR IT TC makes this win even more special. I am thankful to my coaches, my team, my school and everyone who has supported me along the way. This motivates me to work even harder and aim for bigger international opportunities."

Stasya's coach, Bobin Tshering, praised her commitment, consistency and dedication to training, saying her 70.82% score at the FEI Dressage World Challenge reflected her hard work. He expressed pride in her achievement and hoped it would motivate her to pursue greater opportunities at national and international levels.

Hriday Chheda, who trained Stasya for the FEI Dressage World Challenge, said, "Working with Stasya has been rewarding. She is a dedicated young rider, always keen to learn and improve. Dressage demands technical precision, discipline and harmony with the horse, and she has shown encouraging progress in all these areas. Scoring 70.82% and finishing first in the Youth Category is a fantastic achievement, and I hope she builds on it and sets her sights on bigger challenges in the sport."

North Zone riders Abhiraj Bansal (IL Divo HM, 69.875%) and Swara Thirani (Quorum Y, 69.775%) finished second and third, respectively. This year, the Youth Category drew 20 riders – 11 in the North Zone and 9 in the South Zone.

Surge Stable, Bengaluru, hosted the South Zone leg on November 18, 2026. The North Zone leg followed at the Army Polo and Riding Club, Delhi, on November 20, 2026. The Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) organises the FEI Dressage World Challenge under its FEI Solidarity Department. It gives riders from developing and geographically remote countries international-level competition without travelling overseas. In India, one panel of international judges officiates at both zones, and the combined scores decide the overall national winners.

The victory marks an encouraging step towards Stasya's ambition of representing India at international equestrian competitions and establishing herself among the sport's promising young talents.