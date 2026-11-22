FDA Commissioner Mundhe Clarifies His Stance on Reservation Policy

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe, on Sunday clarified his remarks on reservation, asserting that affirmative action will continue as long as inequality persists in society, while urging people not to misinterpret his personal view on individuals refraining from repeatedly availing of quota benefits after reaching a certain level. Addressing reporters here about the debate over his comments, Mundhe pointed out that even the Supreme Court has spoken on the issue and stressed that diverse opinions are necessary. However, he maintained that there was no reason for anyone to feel offended by his personal stance. "Even the Supreme Court has spoken about this. Diverse opinions are necessary. However, my personal opinion is clearly that once you receive the benefit of reservation and reach that level, you should not use it again-that is my personal view. There is no need to feel differently or offended about that," Mundhe said.

Highlighting the constitutional objective behind reservation, the officer explained that true equal opportunity goes beyond bringing everyone to the same starting point and requires building their capability. "The Constitution was framed for that very purpose: everyone must get an equal opportunity. And today too, I explained this clearly: equal opportunity does not mean merely bringing everyone to the same starting line, but making them capable," he stated. Reaffirming that there is no ambiguity over the necessity of reservation until inequality is eradicated, Mundhe appealed against any misreading of his statement. "As long as this inequality persists, reservation will remain. There is no reason for any two opinions on that. Therefore, if anyone is misinterpreting this, please do not do so," he added.

Tukaram Mundhe urged students and young consumers using products for protein and health benefits to exercise extreme caution, warning against false marketing claims and unlicensed sales. "The branding, marketing, or the kind of claims being made in it are wrong. So, it is important to see whether the claim is right or not. That is why only those who have a license to sell it are permitted, and those without a license cannot sell it. Nobody can make a claim about health improvement-that your muscle will be built or say this. Therefore, my advice to all the students, the young generation who are using this for protein purposes and health benefit purposes, is that they should be much, much more careful...", he told reporters.