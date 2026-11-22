MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman- A Royal Decree has been issued, promoting Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) director, to the rank of lieutenant general as of 22 November 2026.

According to a royal court statement, another Royal Decree was issued, accepting the resignation of Lt. Gen. Maaytah from his position as PSD director as of 22 November 2026.

//Petra// AK