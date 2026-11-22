Royal Decree Appoints Awaisheh As PSD Director
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, November 22 (Petra)-A Royal Decree has been issued, appointing Maj. Gen. Ayman Awaisheh as director of the Public Security Directorate as of 22 November 2026.
//Petra// AG
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