MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed in a comment to Ukrinform by Lubomir Horak, a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Czech Army, participant in international missions and military diplomat.

The expert described the attacks on the Kerch Bridge as a major success for Ukrainian forces. According to Horak, the information released following the attacks about the units involved in the operation, its various stages and how long it had been planned undoubtedly confirms current planning, organizational and operational capabilities of the Ukrainian military.

“For those unfamiliar with military affairs, this is roughly equivalent, from a military standpoint, to a situation in which Ukrainian forces managed to hit a strategic target in the very heart of Moscow. Moreover, it is widely known what the Kerch Bridge means to the Kremlin, both in terms of strategically supplying Crimea and its symbolic and propaganda significance,” the expert noted.

He pointed out that, despite all its efforts, Russia had failed to protect the bridge and had learned no lessons from previous Ukrainian attacks in 2022, 2023 and 2025. Russia's inability to protect this massive structure also points to weaknesses and current limitations in its air defense and military intelligence capabilities, as well as shortcomings in the security of strategic facilities and coordination among individual security agencies, Horak stressed.

According to him, this also calls into question the ability of the Russian command to properly assess and anticipate potential threats, take effective preventive measures and learn from its units' previous failures.“And that is undoubtedly good news,” the expert added.

At the same time, he emphasized that such a complex operation, like the previous ones, required considerable courage, immense determination and heroism from those directly involved.

“Almost five years into the full-scale war in Ukraine, there are still many soldiers and service members who risk their lives for their homeland every day. Such soldiers are the most valuable asset any army has. Thanks to them, not only battles but also wars have been won throughout history. When soldiers fight for a country that has been attacked, for their families, for freedom and against evil in its purest form, they are not only determined and motivated but also strong, and often superhumanly brave. That is why those who have fought with such a mindset in the past have been able to defeat even better-equipped and numerically superior enemies,” Horak said.

He also quoted a battle motto attributed to Czech historical hero Jan Žižka and the Hussites, which is also associated with Czechoslovak pilots of the Royal Air Force's No. 311 (Czechoslovak) Bomber Squadron:“Do not fear the enemy, do not count their numbers.”

Horak congratulated the Armed Forces of Ukraine on their upcoming professional holiday on December 6, as well as all military personnel, both those serving in the trenches and those in command positions.

“They are the most valuable asset any army has, and even the most advanced and expensive equipment cannot replace them,” the Czech military diplomat stressed. He wished Ukraine's defenders not only courage and bravery in battle but also“common sense, sufficient humility and humanity, and a great deal of good luck.” Above all, he wished them a safe return to their families after the war and expressed hope that politicians would speed up that return through their decisions.

“And last but not least, may the sacrifices of those who will never return home never be considered in vain,” Horak added.

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Lubomir Horak is a former professional service member and Lieutenant Colonel who took part in international missions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Afghanistan and later served as a military diplomat. He supports Ukraine, including through participation in RUN4UKR, a charity project supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia currently lacks the necessary technical conditions to repair the Kerch Bridge. Alternative routes to temporarily occupied Crimea remain the land corridor through the occupied territories of the Azov region and ferry crossings.

Photo: ASTRA