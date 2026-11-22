MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

“While the region's energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to homes, 291 Invincibility Centers are operating in Odesa. Around 1,000 Odesa residents have already used these facilities since this morning,” Lysak said.

People can warm up there, have a hot cup of tea, charge their phones and use Wi-Fi, he said.

“There are also water supplies, first-aid kits and places to rest,” the Head of the Odesa City Military Administration added.

He added that water distribution stations (buvette complexes) remained open across the city, and water was also being delivered by tanker trucks to designated locations.

Electricity supply situation remains difficult inregion – Ministry of Energy

As Ukrinform reported, schools in Odesa are switching to remote learning due to electricity supply problems.