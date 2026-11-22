MENAFN - Asia Times) The dictators/dictator-wannabe summit – which, believe me, was nothing close to the Yalta Summit in 1945 – helped set the stage for the geopolitical developments in the war this past week. It was a needy, pathetic attempt by Trump to convince himself that Xi and Putin value him. I should also note that just a few hours ago, Trump went bananas and tweeted obsessively about his new buddies. It was like watching some love-struck high schooler get all warm and gooey about his new girlfriend(s).

The attempt was also desperate, and this matters for the war. Trump and his administration, in their efforts to help Putin and Russia, understand that when the new Congress sits on January 3, 2027, their freedom of maneuver will be constrained. They will be confronted by large majorities in both houses that want tougher sanctions on Russia, that want to aid Ukraine and that will hold his accomplices (that means you, Elon Musk) responsible for aiding the Russian dictatorship in its war against Ukrainian democracy. That will be the first story in this weekend update.

Next, the destruction of the road part of the Kerch Bridge is important in and of itself, but its real importance seems to be as part of a larger plan to degrade Russia's logistical operations. So, there will be a section on the attack and what it means.

Finally, Ukraine continues to show superiority in conducting ground operations that cause heavy Russian casualties and which are keeping Ukrainian casualties low. Here are some stories you might have missed.

The clock is ticking on the unchecked power of the Trump administration – and they know it. Of course, being strategically incompetent, they are communicating this reality to the very people, the Ukrainians and Europeans, that they are trying to bully/entice into making catastrophic concessions to reward Vladimir Putin. It was a sign that, this week at least, stupidity triumphed over evil.

It is fascinating to see how quickly bad narratives can die if needs be and people start pretending that they never existed in the first place. The narrative that died this week was the one that Trump could continue with his foreign policy of overtly helping Russia without regard to the US mid-term elections. This was, interestingly, a boast that the administration was making as the vote approached.

One of the clearest expositions of this view came from Secretary of State/National Security Adviser Marco Rubio. In late October Rubio said this, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The exact opposite is actually the case, and it is the Trump administration itself which is making this clear. The administration is now in close to panic mode and is trying to force Ukraine and Europe as a whole to take a Putin-friendly deal before the new US Congress sits.

The number of stories on this became a veritable flood in just the last few days, in outlets ranging from the Financial Times to the Kyiv Independent . The KI's article is free to all, so here is a section from that.

And during the week it was notable how Trump, et al., started talking up the prospects of a deal and, most notably, talking about how reliable and trustworthy Vladimir Putin is as a negotiating partner. After Trump's lovefest with Putin in Shenzhen, the US president proclaimed this directly, saying of Putin:

Later in the White House, Trump exclaimed this about the Russian dictator:

Kushner, if anything, outdid Trump in presenting Putin as a honest partner for peace, saying that the Russian dictator, who has spent the last five years killing and maiming to try and destroy Ukraine as a country, now wants peace and is done with war. In Berlin, Kushner spoke as follows (pay attention to what is bolded):

This is, as I am sure you understand, complete BS. First, it is important to see that Kushner is now including an important qualifier about security guarantees not coming directly from NATO Article 5, but being“based on” something like Article 5. As for Putin's sincere desire not to have another war in the future – I leave that up to you to decide if that is legitimate.

It is also worth acknowledging that the Russians have come out and rejected the idea of such security guarantees for Ukraine.

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So, what we have is the Trump administration desperately pushing for any kind of deal that can persuade Ukraine to surrender the Donbas to Putin and which will be endorsed by Europe as a whole. That is what this is – a desperate throw of the dice to get Putin a win before the new Congress sits.

So far, the Ukrainians seem to get this, and Europe is mostly holding firm.

The other issue that the administration faces is that they cannot guarantee that Putin would take a deal in the first place.

Now, if Putin were actually offered all the Donbas (and we do not know if the Trump administration includes the unoccupied parts of Zaporizhzhia to the land it wants Ukraine to hand to Russia), he might agree to a ceasefire. It would split Ukraine terribly, basically wipe out the present Ukrainian defensive line, which the Ukrainian army is using to devastate the Russian army (more on that below) and would give Russia a chance to rebuild and come again.

However, Putin also knows that this is his opportunity to conduct the war with the US president on his side, and because of that he knows he can bombard Ukraine and kill Ukrainian civilians with impunity.

With US backing in this way, he might indeed want to press through all winter in his massive campaign of war crimes. In the last few days, the Russians have, if anything, stepped up their campaign of slaughter against Ukrainian civilians.

So this is the Trump administration acting frantically to pretend it can make a deal work, lying to the Ukrainians and Europeans, and feeling the time pressure of the new Congress. It does look like they will fail. However, their efforts indicate the upcoming change is going to hit them hard, and they know it.

Remember, this is also about getting paid. And they need Ukraine to surrender more land and people as part of their deal with Putin.

The clock is ticking...

The most notable military story of the week was that the Ukrainians took down a crucial section of the Kerch Bridge – the section that not only carried a road bridge but also spanned the opening for shipping from the Sea of Azov to the Black Sea. As the week went on, there were more and more pictures of the damage, including this rather striking one I saw in The Times.

I wrote this piece almost immediately after the news came out, and the part about the Kerch Bridge being hit was free.

Since then, more has come out about the attack and what the Ukrainian plan might be from this point. First, what do we know about the attack itself? Well, President Zelensky has provided some of the details. Here is a short clip of him speaking to NBC News. He provided even more detail in this tweet, which was released within a day of the successful attack being reported. It is worth reading closely.

A few things stand out. First, is the“several weeks” of attacks that had to be undertaken to prepare the ground. In other words, this plan was put into operation sometime in early October (my guess is that it was when Trump finally made it undeniable that he is in Putin's camp). The second thing is that this was an entirely Ukrainian homegrown attack, using just Ukrainian systems. Moreover, they used an impressive variety of them, from the workhorse“Palianytsia” strike drones to the heavy Flamingos.

Thirdly, they were trying to bring the whole bridge down, including the rail line. They devoted the heaviest ordnance to that section of the bridge (the rail section is even more robust than the road section because it has to carry heavy freight). However, in this case, the attacks did not fully succeed. That being said, Zelensky repeated elsewhere that the Kerch Bridge will go, and that strongly implies that attacks on the rail section will continue.

Note: there was one thing that Zelensky has not mentioned which is just as important-it is reported that the Ukrainians launched the attack without using Starlink/Starshield, but instead relying on a Ukrainian communications system which used drone to drone communication.

What does this mean? Well there is definitely a campaign to isolate Crimea, and this will be a key part of that. I discussed that in a Substack Live with Gen Ben Hodges on Wednesday.

Beyond this, there seems to be a larger plan to cut all communications/logistics to Russian forces in the far west of occupied Ukraine (Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts). Old friend and podcast partner Mykola Bielieskov summarized that pithily in this short tweet.

These forces are very vulnerable and were suffering shortages already from the Ukrainian mid-range strike campaign (which is almost certainly one of the reasons Trump/Musk have cut Ukrainian access to Starlink/Starshield). They are arguably the most vulnerable forces in the Russian army. It looks like Ukraine is trying to make the entire force combat ineffective. That might be the end product of all of this.

If you watch closely, more and more stories are emerging about Ukraine maintaining an adaptability and flexibility edge in the land war. This was seen earlier in the year in Operation Vivaldi, which saw the Ukrainians clear Russian forces out of positions threatening the city of Kramatorsk. Here, btw, is a useful, short overview of Vivaldi both operationally and strategically.

In the last few weeks, there have been some interesting stories of Ukrainian operations away from the Donbas, specifically in the Sumy oblast of Ukraine and even in the Kursk Oblast of Russia.

In Sumy, in earlier November, reports started emerging about an operation that I do not think I have seen reported much at all in the West, and that was Operation Cheburechna. The Russians had infiltrated soldiers across the border into Sumy and seemed to have established a pretty firm position and were poised to launch further attacks into Ukraine.

However, over a number of weeks this autumn, the Ukrainians cleared the whole area, liberating 600+ acres and eliminating all Russian forces. The reason it was interesting is that there is also a video of some of the operation (note that the dialogue and narration is all in Ukrainian), but it gives an idea of the small unit operations that are increasingly vital in the land war.

The Ukrainians are now superior in these small unit operations, which are keeping their casualties down and with which the Russians are struggling to contend.

Another interesting sign from the northeast was that the Ukrainian drone attack units are showing some clear superiority to even the best Russian drone units. Just two days ago, reports emerged of a successful Ukrainian strike on the headquarters of what has been seen as the best Russian drone unit, nicknamed Rubicon, which had a base in Kursk oblast. This follows after months of other successful Ukrainian attempts to degrade Rubicon.

Add it up, and the heartening thing is that the Ukrainians are continuing to show their superiority in adaptation and flexibility. This is all happening while Russian casualties are continuing to rise (discussed last week ).

Note: I published an article in The Atlantic Friday night, which discussed the Trump-Putin-Xi summit in Shenzhen, China, this week. It focused on Trump's belief that Putin and Xi are his“friends” – even though both Russia and China have been helping Iran kill US soldiers under Trump's command. Here is how the piece ended.

Here is a gift link so you can read it yourself.

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Also, I am excited to announce that my next Substack Live with the amazing people from Come Back Alive is scheduled for this coming Wednesday, November 25, at 5 pm UK time, noon US Eastern time. I will be chatting with Oleksii Moskalenko. We will discuss Ukraine's crucial efforts to defend itself against the growing Russian attacks by jet-powered UAVs. CBA is a major player in this and you will hear about some of the most important developments directly from the source. Please do come and listen if you are interested.

Phillips O'Brien is a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrew.

This article was originally published by Phillips's Newslette r, a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support his work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Upgrade to paid.

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