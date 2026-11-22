Christian Roberts Mortgage is a Utah based luxury home lender

Steve Saxton is a Jumbo Loan Expert with over 27 years of Experience guiding homeowners

A St. George homeowner used 12 months of business bank statements to qualify for permanent financing and pay off a $2.15 million construction loan.

- Steve SaxtonSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Utah mortgage advisor Steve Saxton of Christian Roberts Mortgage closed a jumbo bank statement loan for a homeowner who owns 43.5% of a California business. The borrower's personal tax returns showed too little income to qualify for permanent financing on the home he had built in St. George. Using 12 months of business bank statements, the lender documented enough income from his ownership share to qualify him for the mortgage and pay off the construction loan on time.Some lenders have lowered the minimum business ownership required for their bank statement mortgage programs to 25%. Under those programs, a borrower who documents at least a one-quarter stake meets the ownership requirement. A CPA letter can help verify that stake. The lender then uses the borrower's actual ownership percentage and accounts for business expenses to calculate qualifying income. For the St. George homeowner, that meant using his full 43.5% share.“A business owner can have partners and still earn enough from his share to make the house payment,” said Saxton.“For every $100 this company received in eligible deposits, the lender could count $21.75 as our borrower's income.”The company used one account for merchant transactions and another for deposits. The lender reviewed both to identify customer revenue and avoid counting transfers twice. Of every $100 in eligible deposits, $43.50 was attributable to the borrower. With 22 employees on payroll and other operating costs, the lender applied a 50% expense factor, leaving $21.75. Across the 12 months reviewed, that worked out to $102,680 in average monthly qualifying income, bringing the borrower's debt-to-income ratio within the program's limits.The homeowner had a 774 credit score, and the property appraised for about $5.8 million. The program required two appraisals at this loan size and approximately $227,000 in reserves. Those funds had to remain accessible after closing, enough to cover a year of principal, interest, property taxes and homeowners insurance. The borrower secured a fixed-rate mortgage with no prepayment penalty.In October 2026, non-qualified mortgages accounted for 12% of all mortgage rate-lock volume tracked by Optimal Blue. Within that segment, 32% of activity came from bank statement loans, according to the company's October Market Advantage report.About Christian Roberts MortgageChristian Roberts Mortgage (NMLS #3138) is based in Murray, Utah. Steve Saxton (NMLS #69154) works with self-employed borrowers on jumbo mortgages and bank statement financing. Utah jumbo bank statement loan guide

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Utah Mortgage Advisor Steve Saxton Closes Jumbo Loan for a 43.5% Business Owner News Provided By Christian Roberts Mortgage November 22, 2026, 14:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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