Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio

Tribeca Dental Studio operatory

Which tooth, how many canals, how bad the infection - and the crown that finishes the treatment. Why root canal quotes differ, and what they should include.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Root canal cost" is searched tens of thousands of times a month, usually by someone in pain, comparing numbers that refuse to line up. The reason they don't line up is that a root canal is not one procedure at one price - it is a treatment whose scope changes with the tooth. Tribeca Dental Studio has published its explanation of what determines that cost, so patients can compare quotes on what they actually cover.

The first factor is the tooth itself. A front tooth has one canal; a molar has three or four, each one to be found, cleaned, disinfected and sealed - molars cost more because they are more work, in a tighter space, under a microscope. The second factor is the condition of the tooth: an early infection is a simpler treatment than an abscess that has spread, and a retreatment - redoing a root canal that failed years ago, through an existing crown - is the most demanding version of all. The third is who performs it and with what: a specialist endodontist, an operating microscope and 3D imaging are part of what a thorough treatment costs, and part of why it succeeds.

The fourth factor is the one most often missing from the quote a patient is holding: the crown. A root-canal-treated back tooth is a hollowed, weakened tooth, and most need a crown to protect them from splitting under biting force. A quote for the root canal alone is a quote for half the treatment; the honest number is the root canal plus the restoration that makes it last. At Tribeca Dental Studio the whole plan - treatment and crown, planned by the team under one roof - is what is presented to the patient before work begins.

And the comparison that gives the number its meaning is the alternative. Saving the tooth with a root canal and crown is measured against losing it: extraction, then an implant or a bridge to replace it, each a larger treatment with a larger total. Keeping the natural tooth, when the tooth can be saved, is usually the least expensive complete answer - which is why the practice evaluates every painful tooth for saving before discussing removal.

"A patient in pain deserves a straight answer: what does my tooth need, and what does the whole treatment cost - not the first half of it," said Dr. Nina Izhaky, founder of Tribeca Dental Studio. "When a quote looks too simple, ask what it leaves out. Usually it leaves out the crown, or the canals that are hard to find. The cheapest root canal is the one that is done completely, once."

Tribeca Dental Studio is a comprehensive dental practice at 54 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York, founded in 2007. The practice provides oral surgery, dental implants, orthodontics, laser dentistry, airway and sleep care, and family dentistry for adults, together with a dedicated pediatric practice for children, including sedation and special-needs care.

Tribeca Dental Studio, 54 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007 -

Nina Izhaky

Tribeca Dental Studio

+1 212-561-5303

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Tribeca Dental Studio Explains What Determines the Cost of a Root Canal News Provided By Tribeca Dental Studio November 22, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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