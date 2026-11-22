#artgalleryday

#artgalleryday

#artgalleryday

#artgalleryday

#artgalleryday

Celebrated annually on August 15, Art Gallery Day introduces a worldwide movement to strengthen the position of art galleries.

- Alain Horoit, founder of Art Gallery DayNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Art Gallery Day TM, a new international initiative founded by Belgian gallery owner and entrepreneur Alain Horoit, is introducing an annual celebration dedicated to recognizing, supporting and strengthening the role of art galleries in the global art market.Celebrated every August 15, Art Gallery Day aims to bring together galleries, artists, collectors, art professionals and industry organizations around a shared mission: to restore greater recognition to the galleries that discover artistic talent, invest in artists' careers, organize exhibitions, develop collector relationships and contribute to the cultural life of communities worldwide.But Art Gallery Day is designed to become more than a date on the calendar. Alongside the annual celebration, the initiative is developing an international gallery-to-gallery platform intended to encourage professional collaboration, create new opportunities for galleries and help them expand their reach beyond their local markets.At the same time, Art Gallery Day is introducing a public awareness campaign encouraging art enthusiasts and collectors to recognize the importance of buying art through galleries.The Changing Art Market: Why Galleries Need a Stronger Voice. For generations, art galleries have played an essential role in discovering artists, nurturing emerging talent, building reputations and introducing artworks to collectors. Behind every exhibition lies an investment of time, expertise, financial resources and professional commitment. Galleries provide artists with opportunities to be discovered, exhibited, represented and introduced to new audiences. They offer collectors curatorial guidance, professional relationships and valuable documentation of an artwork's history. Yet the traditional gallery model faces increasing challenges.Digital platforms, social media and direct-to-consumer sales have transformed how artists reach buyers. While these developments have created new opportunities, they have also changed the relationship between artists, galleries and collectors. Artists can increasingly communicate and sell directly to audiences, sometimes bypassing the galleries that helped establish their visibility and develop their collector networks. Meanwhile, galleries continue to carry the financial responsibilities of physical exhibition spaces, marketing, staffing, art fairs, promotion and long-term artist development.Art Gallery Day believes that innovation and direct sales can coexist with a healthy gallery sector-but that the essential contributions of galleries must not be overlooked.“The Future of Art Must Include the Future of Art Galleries”Art Gallery Day founder Alain Horoit believes that the future of the art market depends not only on artistic creativity, but also on the continued strength of the professional institutions that bring art to the public.“An artist creates the artwork, but galleries often help create the opportunity for that artwork to be discovered, exhibited, appreciated and collected." says Alain. "We cannot continue to celebrate the success of artists while overlooking the people and businesses that invest in helping them succeed.Art Gallery Day was founded on a simple conviction: galleries should not become the forgotten link in the art market. Our ambition is not to turn back the clock or stand in the way of progress. It is to strengthen the position of galleries at the center of the art market, encourage greater collaboration and remind collectors that buying art through galleries is also an investment in the future of art itself.”One of the initiative's central ambitions is the development of a worldwide professional network connecting art galleries directly with one another. The proposed gallery-to-gallery platform is designed to help galleries establish international relationships, discover professional opportunities and collaborate across borders.Rather than relying exclusively on their individual locations and existing collector networks, participating galleries would be able to explore opportunities through a broader international community. The platform's intended areas of collaboration include:International gallery connections: Helping galleries discover and establish relationships with other galleries around the world.Artist opportunities: Enabling galleries to explore introductions, exchanges and potential representation opportunities for artists.Collaborative exhibitions: Encouraging joint projects, guest exhibitions and cross-border cultural initiatives.Market expansion: Helping galleries explore new cities, countries and collector markets through professional partnerships.Industry networking: Connecting galleries with a wider international ecosystem of art-market professionals and services.The underlying philosophy is straightforward: galleries should be able to grow through cooperation, not only competition.“You don't need a gallery in every city to have a presence in every city”, says Alain Horoit. Art Gallery Day aims to make this principle a defining ambition of its international gallery network. The platform is intended to create new possibilities for smaller and independent galleries as well as established businesses, allowing them to build relationships that might otherwise be difficult or expensive to develop.A second pillar of Art Gallery Day is its public campaign encouraging art collectors, art enthusiasts and first-time buyers to support galleries. Under the message“BUY ART AT GALLERIES,” the initiative seeks to remind consumers that purchasing art from a gallery supports more than an individual transaction.It supports the businesses that discover talent, organize exhibitions, promote artists, provide professional expertise and maintain physical spaces where the public can encounter art. Art Gallery Day does not oppose artists selling their own work. Instead, it advocates greater awareness of the investments galleries make and the value of maintaining sustainable relationships between artists, collectors and their gallery partners.The campaign will encourage the public to visit galleries, discover new artists, attend exhibitions and consider the role of galleries when purchasing artwork. The message is especially important for emerging artists, whose development often depends on galleries willing to take risks before commercial success is assured. As Horoit explains:“When you buy a work of art from a gallery, you are not only supporting the artist whose name appears on the artwork. You are also supporting the gallery that believes in that artist, invests in their future and helps bring their work into the world.”August 15: A Day for the Entire Gallery Community. Art Gallery Day is intended to become an annual international occasion when galleries are recognized for their cultural, artistic and economic contributions. The initiative invites commercial galleries, gallery associations, artists, collectors, art fairs and related businesses to take part in activities celebrating the importance of galleries. Participation may include special exhibitions, gallery open days, artist presentations, collector events, educational activities, public discussions and online campaigns. Gallery associations and professional organizations are invited to help introduce the celebration to their members and encourage participation across their respective countries.Although August 15 is the official annual date, participating galleries may organize complementary activities around that date to accommodate local schedules and circumstances. The ambition is to establish a recognizable international celebration that brings greater visibility to galleries and encourages the public to discover the value they offer.Art Gallery Day also seeks to create closer relationships among national gallery associations, regional networks and individual galleries. The initiative envisions an international community in which gallery professionals can share opportunities, promote collective interests and support the continued relevance of the gallery model.By combining an annual celebration, a consumer awareness campaign and a professional networking platform, Art Gallery Day aims to address several needs of the gallery sector through one shared identity.The long-term vision is to help galleries become more connected, more visible and better positioned to navigate a changing global art market.Another area of interest for Art Gallery Day is greater recognition of the role galleries play in an artwork's professional history. An artist's certificate of authenticity can establish important information about a work's authorship. Galleries can contribute additional documentation concerning its exhibition history, representation, provenance and acquisition.Art Gallery Day advocates greater awareness of these contributions and is exploring ways to encourage professional documentation of gallery exhibitions and acquisitions. Such documentation would complement, rather than replace, existing authenticity and provenance practices. The broader message is that an artwork's journey matters-and galleries are often an important part of that journey.Art Gallery Day invites gallery owners, directors, national gallery associations and art-market professionals to become part of a growing international initiative. The goal is not to establish another exclusive art-world organization, but to create a shared occasion and collaborative environment in which galleries of different sizes, specialties and locations can participate.From independent neighborhood galleries to internationally established businesses, every gallery contributes to the artistic and cultural ecosystem. Art Gallery Day believes that those contributions deserve recognition.“Art galleries are not simply places where art is sold. They are places where artistic careers begin, reputations are built, collectors discover talent and culture becomes accessible. If we want a thriving art market tomorrow, we must recognize and support the galleries that help make it possible today.” - Alain Horoit, Founder of Art Gallery DayAbout Art Gallery Day:Founded in 2026 by Belgian entrepreneur and gallery owner Alain Horoit, Art Gallery DayTM is an international initiative dedicated to celebrating, connecting and strengthening art galleries worldwide.Observed annually on August 15, the initiative seeks to recognize the essential role galleries play in the art market, promote public awareness of the importance of buying art through galleries and develop an international gallery-to-gallery platform for professional collaboration.Its mission is to help strengthen the position of galleries at the center of the art market while encouraging meaningful cooperation between galleries, artists, collectors and the wider art community.ART GALLERY DAY - AUGUST 15Celebrating the Galleries Behind the Art.Media and partnership inquiries:Art Gallery DayFounder: Alain HoroitWebsite:Email:...

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Art Gallery Day Launches Global Initiative to Put Galleries Back at the Heart of the Art Market News Provided By NEVER GIVE UP November 22, 2026, 14:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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