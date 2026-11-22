RM2026

Marathon targets 60,000 participants and introduces special awards for Saudi national talent

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has announced the launch of the sixth edition of the Riyadh Marathon, taking place on February 6, 2027, at“The Venue”, next to Kingdom Arena, Riyadh. Held with the support of the Ministry of Sport, the marathon targets 60,000 participants of all backgrounds and fitness levels, blending sports competition, entertainment, and community engagement.The sixth edition features four race categories: the full marathon (42 km) and half marathon (21 km), along with 10K and 5K runs, welcoming professionals, amateurs, and first-timers alike to choose the challenge that matches their abilities and ambitions.SFA President HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud highlighted that the Riyadh Marathon is one of the most prominent reflections of the transformation in Saudi Arabia's culture of physical activity.“We see Riyadh Marathon as more than a race; it is an opportunity to strengthen community engagement with physical activity,” said HRH.“With 60,000 participants expected for the sixth edition, we are eager to continue this journey by hosting an event that embodies Saudi Arabia's ambitions and encourages sport as a lifestyle, supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Hussaini said that planning for the sixth edition aims to provide a more seamless participant experience by incorporating feedback from previous editions to improve event organization and services.“Our goal is for every Riyadh Marathon participant to have a smooth and enjoyable experience, from registration and preparation to celebrating their achievements,” Al-Hussaini said.“Therefore, we are prioritizing enhanced event services in 2027, streamlined participation processes, and better information to put participants at the heart of all our efforts.”This edition debuts two new awards for the leading Saudi male and female finishers in the full marathon, with additional prizes in other race categories, encouraging competition and celebrating national running talent.The Riyadh Marathon Race Village will host activities from February 2 to 5 across five main zones, including the Entertainment Zone, with interactive activities, live shows, and group workouts, and the Family Zone, with games and challenges for children and families. The village turns the marathon into a community celebration for runners, families, and friends, reflecting Riyadh's vibrant energy.The village also includes dedicated zones that support marathon participants throughout their race experience. These include the Innovation Zone, showcasing sports tech, wearable devices, and AI-powered performance analysis; the Energy Zone, offering beverages, healthy food options, and hydration services; and the Recovery Zone, providing physiotherapy, injury assessments, mobility and recovery exercises, and rest areas.SFA invites those interested to review the race details, choose the distance that suits their fitness level, and register via the official website ( ) ahead of Riyadh Marathon 2027.All races will follow World Athletics standards and benefit from thorough technical and operational oversight, cementing the reputation of Riyadh Marathon as Saudi Arabia's official full marathon, among the region's leading internationally certified road events.Since its inaugural event in 2022 with 10,000 participants, the Riyadh Marathon has grown to over 50,000 participants from 134 nationalities in 2026. The sixth edition targets 60,000 participants.The Riyadh Marathon supports the mission of SFA to promote community sports participation-contributing to Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's Quality of Life Program, while further positioning Riyadh as a venue for world-class sports and community events.

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Saudi Sports for All Federation announces sixth Riyadh Marathon set for February 2027 News Provided By Approach Communications November 22, 2026, 14:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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