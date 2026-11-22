MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The inaugural event brought together global technology leaders, investors, and policymakers to accelerate China's next wave of innovation.

- Athena Gong, VP of Asia & MD of China, Informa MarketsHONGQIAO, SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hongqiao Tech Week (HTW) closed today at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai, bringing together 30,000 attendees, including global technology leaders, investors, policymakers, startups, and industrial buyers, for its inaugural edition.The three-day event ran from 20–22 November 2026 and is designed to connect international businesses with China's technology ecosystem. It featured 320 speakers across six stages: Artificial Intelligence, Industry 5.0, Future Mobility & Energy, Digital Infrastructure, Startup, and Life Sciences & Health. This sits alongside 50,000+ square metres of exhibition, offsite lab tours, a startup pitch competition, and TED-style Open Talks.Hongqiao Tech Week also hosted multiple events, including Founder Fest, Medtec workshop, East Hongqiao Forum, and Yangtze River Delta Investment Forum.Athena Gong, Vice President of Asia & Managing Director of China, Informa Markets said:“Hongqiao Tech Week brought global tech companies and leaders face-to-face with China's innovators, investors, and policymakers who are driving the country's tech boom. From AI and robotics, to energy, infrastructure, and life sciences - the inaugural event is where global partnerships are built, and where China's next wave of innovation meets the world.”Hongqiao Tech Week is set to return to Shanghai in 2027.Hongqiao: China's innovation gatewayHongqiao is positioning itself as a gateway to the Yangtze River Delta, a region that generates around a quarter of China's GDP. The district is home to a growing cluster of technology-service firms, high-tech enterprises and specialised manufacturers, with technology-service revenue rising 15.8% year on year between January and July 2026.The area's industrial strengths include life sciences and health, the digital economy, low-carbon energy, the low-altitude economy and aerospace information.Visit hongqiaotechweek for more information.ENDSAbout Hongqiao Tech WeekHongqiao Tech Week is a new international technology event bringing China's innovation ecosystem together on a single stage, and connecting international companies with it in both directions. The first edition takes place from 20 to 22 November 2026 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai's Hongqiao CBD, the city's international gateway to the Yangtze River Delta, a region that generates around a quarter of China's GDP.The event brought together 30,000 attendees and more than 300 speakers across six content stages, spanning artificial intelligence, Industry 5.0, future mobility and energy, digital infrastructure, startups, and life sciences and health, alongside more than 50,000 square metres of exhibition. Hongqiao Tech Week is produced through a partnership between Tech Festivals and Informa Markets China, with the backing of the Hongqiao government, and is part of the Global Tech Festivals family alongside London Tech Week.Registration: hongqiaotechweekMedia contacts:Gerry Wisniewski, Catchfire –...Terrie Barron, Catchfire –...

Gerry Wisniewski

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Hongqiao Tech Week Concludes in Shanghai as Global Leaders Gather in China's Tech Heartland News Provided By Catchfire PR Ltd November 22, 2026, 14:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Politics, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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