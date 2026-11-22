Tara Chklovski discusses AI, girls in technology and entrepreneurship education on Tomorrow, Today.

Tara Chklovski discusses a goal of reskilling 25 million young people, AI projects built by girls around the world and why she believes courage can be trained.

- Tara ChklovskiSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Tara Chklovski, founder and CEO of Technovation, a global nonprofit that teaches girls technology and entrepreneurship. The conversation covers why she believes women risk being left behind in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), what young innovators are building and her goal of reskilling 25 million young people.Chklovski says in the episode that she grew up in Meerut, India, and came to the United States for a master's degree in aerospace engineering. She describes leaving her doctoral program to start a nonprofit 20 years ago, after concluding that education is the one lever that can change how much a person's birthplace determines their potential. She says the Technovation community now includes 300,000 women and that about 33,000 girls took part this season.Topics covered in the episode include:- Technovation's accelerator-style program, built on the lean startup methodology, which asks girls to identify a real problem, interview users and launch a product within three months- Finalist projects from the program's recent world summit in Bengaluru, including an AI system from a team in Kazakhstan designed to reduce false alarms in mines and a WhatsApp-based app made by 9-year-olds to collect grandparents' stories in Tamil- Why women tend to be late adopters of frontier technology and what that could mean for their jobs- Her estimate that roughly 70% of participants go on to technology or other STEM careers, and that a large share start businesses- Opening the program to boys while training mentors and educators so girls are not left behind- How corporate employees volunteer as mentors for about two hours a week, and why she encourages women to help build better AI rather than only critique it- How schools may change, and the role she sees for nonprofits between industry and governmentChklovski argues that social norms are moving more slowly than the technology. "In the age of AI, women are the single largest group that would be left behind, because I think societal norms are not moving as fast as some of these technologies," Chklovski said. She added that Technovation began teaching AI in 2016 and now has a decade of impact data behind its curriculum.She explains that the 25 million goal comes from modeling the critical mass needed in each country for the Technovation experience to spread on its own. She also describes courage as a skill that can be trained through teamwork, mentors and building something for someone else.Natarajan, who said strong women in his family shaped his outlook, offered to support the effort. "Growing up in that kind of an environment really helped me appreciate how important women are to society, and so whatever I could do to assist, I'll be happy to do that," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=AYPy_ZUba5cAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Tara ChklovskiTara Chklovski is the founder and CEO of Technovation, a nonprofit she started in 2006 under the name Iridescent. Its programs invite girls and families around the world to design technology solutions to problems in their communities. She studied physics at St. Stephen's College in Delhi and earned a master's degree in aerospace engineering from Boston University.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

Shekhar Natarajan

Tomorrow Today Media

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Tara Chklovski x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

After 20 Years, Technovation CEO Tara Chklovski Tells Tomorrow, Today Why Women Risk Falling Behind in AI News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 22, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.