MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the prompt response and advance preparedness of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had helped ensure that no lives were lost during several cyclones that struck the country in recent years.

"This is a direct outcome of our advanced preparedness," Shah said, highlighting the country's improved disaster response capabilities and the NDRF's crucial role in saving lives during natural calamities.

The Home Minister said that the NDRF had so far conducted more than 11,000 rescue and relief operations and saved the lives of over 1.61 lakh people.

Shah was speaking after inaugurating the 12th Battalion Campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Hollongi near Itanagar. He said that soon NDRF would have emerged as a leading disaster response force among all such agencies across the world. Northeast India is an extremely important part of the country, and it shares borders with several countries and plays a crucial role in many important national initiatives, Shah noted.

“Our NDRF personnel will be capable of protecting the entire Northeast from disasters, demonstrating their valour and ensuring positive outcomes. The Central government will extend all possible assistance to the entire Northeastern region, and round-the-clock operations will be conducted throughout the year to save the lives of thousands and lakhs of people in the region,” he stated.

The Home Minister said that the NDRF has not only carried out rescue operations in India but has also extended its services to several countries, including Japan, Nepal, Türkiye and Sri Lanka, bringing honour to NDRF and the Tricolour.

He said that earlier, whenever a disaster struck India, disaster response agencies from across the world would come forward to assist the country. Today, whenever a disaster strikes anywhere in the world, our NDRF proudly represents India and reaches the affected areas to save lives. This is a significant achievement of the Government of India, Shah pointed out.

He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has paid special attention to three key areas concerning the NDRF -- expansion, resources and training. Resources do not merely mean budgetary allocations; the Ministry has also played an important role in ensuring the availability of modern equipment, Shah stated.

He informed that the year 2026 has been declared the year of Capacity Building for the National Disaster Response Force. HM Shah said that between 2014 and 2026, the coordinated efforts of the NDRF, SDRF and all the states have helped save the lives of lakhs of citizens. A comprehensive system has been developed in which not only the NDRF and SDRF personnel, but also everyone from Patwaris to NCC cadets, Scout children and Aapda Mitras working across villages remain prepared to assist people even before a disaster strikes, he said.

Shah informed that currently the NDRF is deployed at more than 70 locations across the country. In flood-prone areas, NDRF teams reach the locations even before flooding occurs, he said. The Ministry of Home Affairs has successfully achieved its target of planting and nurturing more than 8 crore trees during the period from 2019 to 2026, the Home Minister said. HM Shah said that every Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and the NDRF are actively engaged in the tree plantation drive, and these 8 crore trees will certainly serve nature.

On the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Dr Mahesh Dikshit, NDRF Director General Piyush Anand and several other dignitaries were present.