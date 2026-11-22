MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, on Sunday met popular actor Prabhas to seek his support for the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' (Drug-Free India) campaign-a major initiative launched by the Central Government to build a society free from the menace of drugs.

The Union Minister extended a special invitation to Prabhas to participate in the "Hyderabad Walks - Nasha Mukt Bharat" event, which is being held under the slogan, "Let us all raise our voices for a drug-free India."

On this occasion, Kishan Reddy emphasised that film stars play a crucial role in helping to eradicate the drug epidemic that is debilitating the youth.

The minister noted that Prabhas possesses the influence to reach millions of fans-especially the youth-and expressed his belief that a call from him would inspire a powerful awakening among the younger generation. He stressed that a 'Drug-Free India' cannot be achieved by government actions alone; it requires the collective participation of prominent public figures and society as a whole.

Prabhas responded positively, agreeing to take part in this significant mission aimed at securing the nation's future and fostering a healthy society.

Hyderabad Walks for Nasha Mukt Bharat are scheduled for November 25, 26 and 27. The walks will be conducted from Amberpet to Jubilee Hills.

According to Kishan Reddy, the drug problem is now plaguing Hyderabad and all rural areas of Telangana. It is not confined to any one social group.

“The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is committed to curbing the drug epidemic. We are moving forward with the goal of ensuring that not a single gram of drugs enters the country by 2029. Everyone, from schools to IT companies, must become aware,” the Union Minister said.

“A stronger Hyderabad begins with a generation free from drugs. Let us come together, raise our voices and take a collective stand for a healthier future. Every step counts! I invite you all to join this movement and make the message of Nasha Mukt Bharat reach every household,” Kishan Reddy posted on X.