MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report within a week from Tamil Nadu Police Chief Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal over the alleged rape and murder of a woman inside a stationary train coach at Nagercoil Junction railway station, an official said on Sunday.

The official in a statement on social media platform X said, "The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report published on November 21 regarding the alleged rape and murder of a woman inside a stationary train coach at Nagercoil Junction railway station in Tamil Nadu."

"The victim's body was reportedly discovered four days after the incident. The accused has been arrested by the Railway Police. The NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), seeking a thorough and time-bound investigation, examination of possible security lapses and preservation of CCTV footage and forensic evidence," the statement said.

"The Commission has also called for expeditious identification of the deceased and tracing of her family. It has sought a comprehensive review of railway station security, particularly the monitoring of unoccupied coaches, night patrolling and coordination among the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force and railway authorities," it added.

"The Commission has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days. The safety of women in railway premises and public transport spaces cannot be compromised. Such grave incidents demand strict accountability, effective security measures and swift action to ensure justice for the victim," it said.

In another statement, the NCW highlighted issues related to women empowerment.

"Through the Lakhpati Didi initiative, we are turning dreams into reality for rural women across India! By offering better income opportunities and sustainable livelihoods, we are supporting them to become confident, self-reliant entrepreneurs. Let's celebrate and uplift the incredible women who are leading their families and communities toward a brighter, financially independent future!" the NCW said in a statement on X.