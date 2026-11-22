A video showing a group of foreign tourists collecting plastic waste and litter from the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh has drawn attention to the problem of pollution at popular tourist and pilgrimage spots. The visitors were seen picking up rubbish left along the riverbank, prompting social media users to question why people from abroad were taking the initiative to clean a place that many visitors fail to keep clean.

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A post shared by Prasann Kumar (@prasann_singh_6789)

What does the video show?

The clip, shared on Instagram by user Prasann Kumar, shows several foreign women wearing gloves and carrying black garbage bags as they clean a stretch of the Ganga riverbank at Shivpuri-Tapovan in Rishikesh.

They can be seen walking along the sandy bank, collecting plastic wrappers and other rubbish scattered on the ground and around rocks. Other tourists and small stalls are visible in the background.

The person recording the video says he spotted the women cleaning the ghat during his visit to Rishikesh. He points out the irony of foreign visitors picking up plastic waste that people leave behind.

“They come from abroad and try to save our heritage, and we go to Ganga and pollute it,” he says, questioning why tourists from other countries have to take responsibility for keeping India's natural and cultural spaces clean.

How did social media users react?

The video has received praise from social media users, many of whom appreciated the tourists for taking the time to clean the riverbank.

One user wrote, 'Being Human first', while another praised their civic sense. A commenter said it was unfortunate that people did not understand the importance of keeping public places clean.

Others expressed concern about the damage caused by littering. One comment described the river as being like a mother and said it should not be treated as a dustbin. The user also warned that polluting the water could affect future generations.

Why does riverbank cleanliness matter?

Rishikesh and nearby Haridwar attract thousands of visitors who come to the Ganga for religious rituals, sightseeing and other activities. However, plastic packaging, discarded clothes and other waste continue to pose a challenge along the riverbanks.

Regular clean-up drives by volunteers and local groups help address the problem, but visitors also have a responsibility to dispose of their waste properly.