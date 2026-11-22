President Of Uzbekistan To Pay State Visit To Jordan
According to the report, the visit will take place on November 23–24 at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan.
"The program of the visit to Amman includes high-level talks, a business forum bringing together officials and business representatives from both countries, and other events.
The upcoming talks will focus on elevating Uzbek-Jordanian relations to a new level and expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation. The discussions will also address developing partnerships in priority sectors such as the textile, mining, and chemical industries, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, as well as enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties and expanding tourism exchanges.
A number of documents are expected to be adopted following the talks," the press service said.
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