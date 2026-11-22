Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus

Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 SQUARETM Plus

Kuvings USA is offering 30% off sitewide as part of its Black Friday promotion, running through November 30, 2026.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Choosing a slow juicer often comes down to individual preferences, including preparation time, batch size, and kitchen space. For households that regularly prepare fresh juice or prefer making larger quantities at once, Hands-Free slow juicers offer an alternative to traditional models that require ingredients to be fed individually.Among Kuvings' latest slow juicer offerings, the AUTO10 SQUARE Plus combines automated ingredient feeding, a large-capacity hopper, and an updated exterior design to support a more convenient juicing experience.Hands-Free Juicing for Everyday ConvenienceThe AUTO10 SQUARE Plus features a 152 oz Hands-Free hopper, allowing users to load multiple ingredients before starting the juicing process. The juicer processes the ingredients without requiring continuous manual feeding during operation.This design is particularly suited to households that prepare juice for multiple people, as well as consumers who prefer preparing several servings in one session.The Hands-Free system can also be useful for busy mornings and regular batch juicing, reducing the need for repeated ingredient feeding.A Square Design for Modern Kitchen SpacesOne of the notable changes in the AUTO10 SQUARE Plus is its square exterior design.Compared with conventional rounded juicer designs, the square form is intended to fit more neatly against kitchen walls and beneath cabinets. The design combines a structured exterior with curved interior hopper surfaces to support ingredient movement during operation.The model is available in Ivory and Black, offering two color options to complement different kitchen interiors.⚙️Engineered for Consistent Juicing PerformanceThe AUTO10 SQUARE Plus is equipped with a 240W BLACKHAWKMotor and Kuvings' 316L stainless steel Hopper BladeTM.These components are designed to support the processing of a variety of fruits and vegetables, including apples, carrots, celery, and leafy greens.In addition to its slow juicer lineup, Kuvings offers a range of commercial blenders, providing consumers with a variety of options to suit their individual preferences and needs.Black Friday Offer at Kuvings USAKuvings USA is offering 30% off sitewide as part of its Black Friday promotion, running through November 30, 2026.The promotion includes juicers, blenders, and dehydrators available through the official US online store.For additional product details and promotional information, visit KuvingsUSA

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A Closer Look at the Kuvings AUTO10 SQUARE Plus This Black Friday News Provided By Kuvings November 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion, Technology



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