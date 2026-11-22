MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Many innovative companies have adopted, at least in part, a 'In China, with China, for the world' strategy,” Sean Stein, president of the US-China Business Council (USCBC), told a reporter from Southern Finance 21st Century Business Herald in an interview during the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week. He noted that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is particularly attractive to US businesses, thanks to its vast market, abundant innovation opportunities and efficient investment environment.US companies have recognized the significant potential for cooperation with Guangdong and are demonstrating their interest through concrete actions. Stein said that nearly 90% of US companies consider the Chinese market important to maintaining their global competitiveness. He also pointed to opportunities for further cooperation between businesses in the two countries in areas such as life sciences, product safety, certification and compliance with product standards.Sustained business cooperation depends on stable economic and trade relations. Commenting on US-China trade ties, Stein said he was encouraged to see bilateral relations stabilize this year. However, he stressed that both sides still need to translate their commitment to a constructive strategic relationship of stability into concrete action. Only then can progress be made on other issues.Stein also shared his personal connection with Shenzhen. When he first visited the city 24 years ago, he said, he did not fully understand the Chinese expression“Once you come to Shenzhen, you are one of its people.” Today, he realizes that he has been a“Shenzhen resident” for about 24 years. In his view, Shenzhen's transformation from a relatively small place into a thriving modern metropolis has been driven by openness, innovation and cooperation. He added that hosting the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen was particularly meaningful.Speaking about regional cooperation, Stein used the Chinese idiom“hou ji bo fa” (厚积薄发), which describes how sustained efforts and accumulated progress can eventually lead to significant achievements, to characterize APEC's role in promoting dialogue and economic cooperation across the Asia-Pacific. He noted that APEC focuses on making incremental progress each year, with these continued efforts adding up to greater achievements over time. This year's APEC agenda, which includes issues such as paperless trade and digital payments, reflects the practical needs of regional economic development.

Mo Zhang

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

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US-China Business Council President Sean Stein: US Companies See Opportunities in the Greater Bay Area News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. November 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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