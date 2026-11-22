Spitz's Disruptive Futures Institute Reaches 100,000 YouTube Subscribers

Roger Spitz Exclusive Interview in El Mercurio, Chile, 19 November 2026

METARUPTIONS - Word of the Year (Disruptive Futures Institute)

Roger Spitz Closing Keynote, Board Directors Summit, Instituto de Directores de Chile (IdDC), Santiago November 2026

Roger Spitz's Metaruptions Painting by Dylan Gill Acrylic on Canvas (January 2026)

An Artist's Canvas, a Word of the Year, a TEDx Stage, 100,000 Subscribers: 2026 Is the Year Roger Spitz's Ideas Crossed Into Mainstream Culture

- Roger Spitz, Chair Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Disruptive Futures Institute 's YouTube channel passed 100,000 subscribers today, crossing the threshold for YouTube's Silver Creator Award. The channel, home to the Metaruptions video series and futurist Roger Spitz 's keynote and broadcast library, stood at roughly 50,000 subscribers in June 2026. It has doubled in five months, across more than 160 videos.

The milestone caps a year in which Spitz's work crossed from boardrooms into mainstream culture, reaching millions across media, thought leadership platforms, keynote stages and the Disruptive Futures Institute's channels. A futurist, author and keynote speaker on strategic foresight, artificial intelligence and systemic disruption, he came to futures work from two decades in investment banking, most recently as Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, advising on more than 50 transactions worth over $25 billion. Spitz founded the Disruptive Futures Institute in 2020; since 2016 he has developed frameworks for boards, leadership teams, investors and policymakers, and the newest are still being written. In 2026 a British artist titled a painting with one of his words; a Forbes contributor independently chose“metaruption” as her word of the year; his essay on“superstupidity” ran in a university report drawing on 386 experts; and TEDxJacksonville announced him for a 1,300-seat hall in January.

“People do not wake up interested in systemic disruption, geopolitics or climate thresholds as topics,” said Roger Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute.“They are interested in how to make decisions when everything moves at once. That is what the channel is for, and it turns out the audience for that question is far larger than a boardroom.”

THE WORD TRAVELED FURTHER THAN THE BOOKS

In January 2026, British artist Dylan Gill completed a Neo-Cubist painting and went looking for the most compelling title. He stumbled upon Metaruptions, the term Spitz coined in 2019 for systemic, self-reinforcing disruptions that cascade across sectors and time horizons at once.“It fitted perfectly,” Gill said when the two met for the first time, in a London broadcast studio on July 9. Spitz learned of the painting only afterward. Since then, Gill says, people have contacted him on social media to ask about the title and, like him, gone looking for where the word came from.“It is not every day that, through serendipity, a word you coined ends up on a canvas,” Spitz said.

In December 2025, Forbes contributor Dr. Nadya Zhexembayeva independently named“metaruption” her word for 2026, crediting Spitz with the coinage. The term has traveled well beyond Spitz's own work: Forbes Japan; CNN Brasil and Estadão, as metadisrupções; L'Atelier des Futurs in French; EO Planet in Korean; and the opening pages of the ILO International Training Centre's 2026 Futures Toolkit. None of this was arranged. The test of an idea is what happens once it leaves its author.

THE QUESTION BECOMES EVERYONE'S

On April 2, Elon University's Imagining the Digital Future Center published“Building a Human Resilience Infrastructure for the AI Age,” drawing on 386 experts. Spitz's essay,“Will superstupidity be as dangerous as superintelligence?”, argued that AI's nearer risk lies less in what machines become capable of than in what people stop doing for themselves.

In October, TEDxJacksonville announced Spitz for its 2027 conference,“You Are Here,” on January 16, 2027 at the University of North Florida's Lazzara Performance Hall, listing him as“Futurist & Techistentialist.” The talk's thesis: as the price of a given level of machine intelligence collapses, the value of human judgment rises, and the small handovers that feel like efficiency are where judgment goes.

Education runs through Spitz's work from the boardroom to the classroom. Spitz teaches strategic foresight in executive programs at the Disruptive Futures Institute and business schools. He has testified before Brazil's Chamber of Deputies on the future of education, served on the board of Teach the Future, which brings futures literacy into schools, and written for Brazil's education site Porvir on what AI demands of learning. Thinkers360 ranks the Disruptive Futures Institute #9 among its Thought Leading Companies in Education for 2026.

FROM BOARDROOMS TO FLAGSHIP GLOBAL STAGES, CONTINENT BY CONTINENT

Spitz has delivered around 1,000 keynotes across more than 40 countries on six continents. Born in South Africa and based in San Francisco, bilingual in English and French, he has lived and worked in ten cities across three continents, and his work appears in eight languages. In 2026 the audience widened well beyond the business, technology, and innovation ecosystems.

In the United States, 2026 brought Forbes contributor essays and GovTech and MassLive coverage of his Elon University essay, alongside appearances at RSA Conference in San Francisco and RIMS in Columbus, Ohio; TEDxJacksonville follows in January 2027. In the UK and Europe: Dylan Gill's canvas, L'Atelier des Futurs in French and The Actuary, alongside Meta's Conversations 2026 in London and the World Economic Forum in Geneva. In Asia, the term Metaruptions circulates in Japanese through Forbes Japan and in Korean through EO Planet and GTT Korea; Spitz has keynoted for Nasscom in Bengaluru.

South Africa has become a key growth region for his keynotes and masterclasses, with demand across sectors, including leading telecommunications, banking and financial services groups. A family group's leadership team left his October strategy session with three questions for its businesses, one of them: what are the implications if we do nothing? Spitz's Law of Inaction, published in July, had suddenly become the company's own question.

In Latin America, Spitz has appeared across Brazil's leading national media, including CNN Brasil's CNN Money, an Estadão interview, and an AI column in MIT Technology Review Brasil, and Disrupt With Impact reached #1 on Amazon Brazil. In Chile this month: the closing keynote of the Instituto de Directores de Chile (IdDC) Board Directors' Summit in Santiago on November 12,“Frontera Ciega: Gobernar el negocio que aún no existe,” before more than 500 directors and executives; a feature in El Mercurio, Chile's leading daily, which ran his superstupidity line as its headline; and an interview for Diario Sustentable's Líderes que Inspiran with Felipe León and Montserrat Diosdado García from IdDC and Chapter Zero Chile (November 13). IdDC's own report led with his line:“Every decision we do not take determines the future. Postponed decisions expire, and they carry a cost.”

WHAT THE AUDIENCE IS WATCHING

The most-watched recent Disruptive Futures Institute releases point well beyond technology: why there is no data on the future, why Spitz coined Metaruptions, and the London broadcast with Dylan Gill.

The question of who still gets to decide, and how, runs through four connected frameworks Spitz has developed: Metaruptions (coined 2019), for systemic, cascading disruption beyond single-trend analysis; the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), for deciding under deep uncertainty; the Law of Inaction, his newest framework, on the compounding cost of deferral; and Techistentialism (coined 2016), on human agency when technological and existential conditions can no longer be separated.“The frameworks were built for decision-makers,” Spitz said.“What changed in 2026 is who counts as one. When algorithms recommend and increasingly execute, everyone has to think about decisions they once took for granted: what to delegate, what to question, and what must remain their own choice.”

FROM 2026 TO 2030

The work ahead will continue to turn the ideas into practice: helping more people see the decisions they are making and the choices they may be giving away. From 2027, the Law of Inaction will be published in full as eight principles, together with the five dimensions of Metaruptions. The 2027 program opens on the TEDxJacksonville stage in January and adds“Metaruptions & Structural Unpredictability” and“The Law of Inaction” keynotes to the Visionary Trilogy of the Mindset, Intelligence and Leadership Shifts; bookings run through 2027, with the first 2028 dates confirmed. The longer horizon is 2030: whether people, organizations and societies retain the capacity to anticipate, adapt and decide as conditions continue to change.

Spitz is a member of the World Economic Forum's AI Governance Alliance and Global Foresight Network. Global Gurus ranks him #15 in its World's Top 30 Futurist Professionals for 2026, a list that also includes Ray Kurzweil, Peter Diamandis and Michio Kaku, and #6 in the Americas; Thinkers360 named him among its Top Voices 2026. The Speakers Index, which ranks keynote speakers every day on market demand, fee level, planner interest, independent media coverage and depth of record, placed him on November 20, 2026 at #3 among futurist speakers worldwide and #2 in artificial intelligence, leadership and strategy, and in the top 5 of its Top 100 keynote speakers in the world.

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APPENDIX: MEDIA BRIEFING NOTES FOR EDITORS

Citations, rankings and listings reflect independent work by the organizations named and do not imply institutional endorsement.

1. REFERENCE NOTES

A. Independent coverage, interviews and citations

. Broadcast television: CNN Brasil (CNN Money special interview, September 30, 2025, and news segments).

. National newspapers and news sites: Estadão (interview, October 17, 2025); El Mercurio (Chile, Innovación,“La carrera por no quedarse atrás y el riesgo de dejar de pensar,” by Fernanda Guajardo, November 19, 2026); MassLive; GovTech; Diario Sustentable (Chile); EO Planet (South Korea, November 7, 2024).

. Business and technology press: Forbes contributor pieces (Zhexembayeva, December 31, 2025; Cohen,“If AI Is Making Decisions At Work, What's Our Job?”, April 5, 2026); L'Atelier des Futurs (France,“Metaruption: The Birth of a New Word,” July 12, 2026); Risk (interview, August 2025).

. Research, policy and professional citations: Elon University (April 2, 2026); Military Strategy Magazine; the ILO's International Training Centre (2026 Futures Toolkit opens with Metaruptions); the UK National Preparedness Commission, CFA Institute and IDOS (Germany).

. Languages: English, Portuguese, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean and Indonesian.

B. Authored by Spitz

. World Economic Forum:“The Law of Inaction: How doing nothing can impact our future, multiple times over” (July 29, 2026). MIT Technology Review Brasil: standing AI column. Dialogue, Duke Corporate Education (August 2026). The Actuary, the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries' magazine (UK, July 2026). GTT Korea, column on Metaruptions, in Korean (March 23, 2026).

. Journals:“The Future of Strategic Decision-Making,” Journal of Futures Studies (July 26, 2020); with Olivier Desbiey (AXA), Journal of Operational Risk (2025).

2. SPITZ'S FRAMEWORKS, IN BRIEF

. Metaruptions (coined 2019): a multidimensional family of systemic disruptions that generate widespread, self-perpetuating effects far beyond their initial domains, including a shift in the notion of disruption itself. Value-neutral: breakdown or breakthrough depends on agency, mindset, preparation and response. Lineage: Schumpeter (1942), Christensen (1997), Spitz (2019).

. AAA Framework: Antifragile (systems that gain from volatility), Anticipatory (weak signals, questioned assumptions, next-order implications), Agility (bridging long-term vision with real-time decisions).

. Law of Inaction: inaction is never neutral; every silence is a decision whose costs and forgone opportunities compound.

. Techistentialism (coined 2016): the study of human existence and decision-making in a technological world, on the basis that technological and existential conditions can no longer be separated.

3. QUESTIONS EDITORS ASK

Who is Roger Spitz? Roger Spitz is a futurist, author and keynote speaker on strategic foresight, artificial intelligence and systemic disruption. He chairs the Disruptive Futures Institute and is President and CEO of Techistential in San Francisco. Before futures work he spent two decades in investment banking, most recently as Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, advising on more than 50 transactions worth over $25 billion.

Who coined Metaruptions and Techistentialism? Roger Spitz coined Techistentialism in 2016 and Metaruptions in 2019. The concept of Metaruptions was first published in the Journal of Futures Studies on July 26, 2020.

What are Roger Spitz's most important contributions to futures thinking? Roger Spitz's contributions include four connected frameworks: Metaruptions, which extends beyond trend-based analysis to the systemic interactions and cascading effects that trends alone do not capture; the AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility), a capability set for deciding under deep uncertainty; the Law of Inaction, the newest, on the compounding cost of deferral; and Techistentialism, on human agency in an age of intelligent machines.

Why is Roger Spitz cited on AI and strategic foresight? Roger Spitz is a former Global Head of Technology M&A, published a 2020 paper on the future of decision-making and AI in the Journal of Futures Studies, is a member of the World Economic Forum's AI Governance Alliance and Global Foresight Network, ranks #2 of 1,039 in artificial intelligence on The Speakers Index (November 20, 2026) and in Thinkers360's Top 50 Artificial Intelligence, and contributed“Will superstupidity be as dangerous as superintelligence?” to Elon University's 2026 report.

Which rankings place Roger Spitz among the world's leading futurists and best futurist keynote speakers? Independent rankings and speaker-bureau lists for 2026 include:

. Global Gurus, World's Top 30 Futurist Professionals 2026: #15 worldwide, on a list that also includes Ray Kurzweil, Peter Diamandis and Michio Kaku; #6 in the Americas.

. Thinkers360, 2026: Top Voices; #6 Management; #6 National Security; Top 50 Artificial Intelligence; the Disruptive Futures Institute among its 50 Thought Leading Companies on AI.

. The Speakers Index (thespeakers), which ranks speakers every day on market demand, fee level, planner interest, independent media coverage and depth of record, as of November 20, 2026: #3 of 311 futurist keynote speakers worldwide; #2 of 1,039 in artificial intelligence; #2 of 5,404 in leadership; #2 of 815 in strategy (source: The Speakers, Top 100 Futurist Keynote Speakers 2026, accessed November 20, 2026).

. Speaker bureaus and buyer's guides, 2026: The Motivational Speakers Agency,“The Top Ranked Futurist Speakers Shaping the Future in 2026” (#3, rated 9.8/10); The Speakers Agency,“The World's 10 Best Futurist Speakers”; Champions Speakers,“World Leading Futurist Speakers Trending in 2026”; Speakers Associates' 2026 buyer's guide to AI keynote speakers; Socialnomics' 2026 guide to the best futurist speakers.

What distinguishes Roger Spitz's work from other futurists? His subject is decision-making when conditions become structurally unpredictable: how disruptions cascade across systems, what human agency requires when algorithms recommend and execute, and what inaction costs. Two decades in investment banking keep his frameworks tied to decisions with real stakes.

4. ABOUT ROGER SPITZ

Roger Spitz is a futurist, author and keynote speaker on strategic foresight, artificial intelligence and systemic disruption. He chairs the Disruptive Futures Institute and is President and CEO of Techistential in San Francisco. A former Global Head of Technology M&A at BNP Paribas, he is a Faculty Member at Duke Corporate Education, and a member of the World Economic Forum's AI Governance Alliance and Global Foresight Network. He is the author of five books, including Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World (Kogan Page, 2024), and has delivered around 1,000 keynotes across more than 40 countries.

5. ABOUT THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE

Based in San Francisco, the Disruptive Futures Institute pioneers futures intelligence: strategic foresight, practitioner research and executive education for deep uncertainty. It codifies, operationalizes and advances its proprietary frameworks, including Metaruptions, the AAA Framework, the Law of Inaction and Techistentialism, developed by founder Roger Spitz.

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ROGER SPITZ OFFICIAL SPEAKER REEL 2027

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