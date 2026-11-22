Two of my favourite labs

With more than 2,650 dog portraits painted, Clive Hemsley believes he has discovered something rather remarkable about us all

- Clive Hemsley

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clive Hemsley is probably one of Britain's most prolific dog portrait artists, having completed more than 2,650 individual canvas paintings of all sizes.

His most popular commission is a 14 x 14-inch square box canvas, However, Clive is happy to work on almost any scale, from traditional portraits of much-loved pets to considerably larger compositions incorporating children, families and owners embracing their dogs.

But for Hemsley, painting dogs is about considerably more than producing an attractive picture. It is about capturing a relationship.

“I've always maintained that dogs hold an extraordinary place in family life. In fact, I sometimes think it's the dog that holds many couples together!”

He is particularly fond of making a rather provocative observation when addressing audiences around Britain during his talks on fine art and animal portraiture.

“I ask the people I meet at my forums -to take out their phones and count how many photographs they have of their husbands or children compared with the number of photographs of their dogs. We know the answer!”

It usually produces a few laughs, although Clive suspects there is more than a grain of truth behind the joke.

He also points out that many dog owners happily allow their pets to sleep on their beds. Indeed, he reckons that perhaps half of dog-owning households have a canine bed companion in the bed.!

“And I suspect a disproportionate number of those are Jack Russells!” he adds.

Hemsley believes that animals give us an extraordinary amount of affection, loyalty and forgiveness, often asking very little in return.

He recalls a joke someone recently told him, which neatly illustrates the point.

“If you put your dog in the boot of your car, along with your wife, and drove 100 miles before stopping and opening the boot, which one would be all over you?”

He admits that the joke is perhaps a little chauvinistic, but is quick to add that it works equally well if you put the husband in the boot instead!

Behind the humour, however, is a serious belief that our relationship with animals deserves to be celebrated and preserved.

Capturing a dog for a lifetime

There is a familiar saying that a dog is not just for Christmas. Clive would like to add another thought:

“A masterpiece oil painting is forever.”

For him, commissioning a portrait is an opportunity to capture a much-loved animal at what may be the happiest and healthiest time of its life. It becomes a permanent reminder of the companionship, character and memories that make that particular dog irreplaceable.

His advice to owners is simple: don't wait until your dog is old or unwell. Capture your beast in its prime.

And when it comes to the actual painting, Hemsley has a particular philosophy.

“I love all animals, but when it comes to painting dogs, the secret is in the eyes.

“You can get the body shape, the coat and the markings absolutely right, but if you haven't captured the eyes, you haven't captured the dog.

“Dog owners recognise their own animals through their eyes. They know that particular expression, that look, that little spark of character.

“If I can capture that, then I've done my job, and hopefully I've got one very happy client.”

A lifetime of dogs

Perhaps the most revealing part of Clive Hemsley's story is that his passion is not simply professional.

Dogs have been part of his life for as long as he can remember, and he has shared his home with several much-loved companions: Harvey, Hugo, Humphrey, Kipling and, most recently, Bear.

Most were Labradors, although Hugo was rather different - a huge St Bernard.

Clive has even made a personal decision about how he would like to be remembered.

He intends for his ashes to be buried, without a headstone, with his dogs -in the grounds of his former studio

whoever you decide to capture your beast - do it in their prime years- these moments have to be captured forever so get your phone out and send Clive your favourite pic he will do the rest

Clive Hemsley

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The Dog Comes First: Artist Clive Hemsley on Why Dogs Deserve a Place in Art History News Provided By First News November 22, 2026, 14:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Social Media



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