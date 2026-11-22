MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Berendsen, said on Sunday that India and the Netherlands share many interests and that he will discuss bilateral ties, the challenges faced by the two nations and ways to further shape the Strategic Partnership during his visit to New Delhi.

Berendsen said that his discussions in New Delhi will focus on security, technology and ways to address global challenges.

Earlier in the day, Tom Berendsen arrived in New Delhi for a two-day official visit to India.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to the visiting Minister.

Upon arrival in New Delhi, Berendsen on social media platform X said, "India and the Netherlands share many interests. In the coming days, I will discuss our bilateral relationship and the challenges we face, and further shape our Strategic Partnership. Our discussions will focus on security, technology and ways to address global challenges."

During his visit to India, he is scheduled to co-chair the inaugural Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar.

"A warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Tom Berendsen, on his arrival in New Delhi. He will co-chair the inaugural Foreign Ministers' Meeting with EAM S. Jaishankar, driving deeper collaboration across the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership," MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said on X.

Tom Berendsen will hold talks with Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

In September, EAM Jaishankar and Tom Berendsen held a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The two Ministers discussed the Ukraine conflict and followed up on deliverables from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands in May.

"Appreciate the meeting with Tom Berendsen of the Netherlands UNGA81. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict. Also followed up on the deliverables from PM Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands earlier this year," EAM Jaishankar said on X.

Earlier in May, PM Modi was on an official visit to the Netherlands, where he and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening the India-Netherlands relationship.

Reflecting the shared values and trust, as well as increasing convergence and growing cooperation between the two countries, the two leaders decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

They also agreed to adopt an ambitious Roadmap for Strategic Partnership to deepen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, emerging and critical technologies, the maritime sector, renewable energy and education, according to the MEA statement.